VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vans

Electric Nissan Townstar van

Future-proof business with the new electric Nissan Townstar Van

Friday, March 10, 2023 - 09:34
No Comments
1,566 Views
Electric Vans, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Nissan, Top News

Commercial vehicle customers looking to future-proof their business operations and transition to zero emission motoring now have an exciting new option, following the launch of the electric Nissan Townstar van.

Priced from £28,400 (CV OTR after PiVG*) and with a class-leading range of 183 miles WLTP Combined (or up to 269 miles on the City Cycle), the all-new Townstar is the latest addition to Nissan’s electrified line-up and provides an efficient mobility solution to help customers adapt to changing emissions regulations, increased urbanisation and the growth of e-commerce.

Electric Nissan Townstar van being chargedAllan Newman, LCV Product Manager at Nissan GB, said: “Offering a fully electric powertrain, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, Townstar is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs. With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”

The Townstar EV builds on the success of the e-NV200, Nissan’s previous all-electric compact van and a former UK best-seller, which was designed with business owners’ needs in mind.

It features an efficient, aerodynamic design and a powertrain optimised with intelligent energy management and battery thermal cooling. Delivering 122 PS and 245Nm of torque, the Townstar EV’s 45kWh battery offers both AC charging (11 kW or 22 kW) or DC CCS quick-charging, the latter of which enables users to charge the battery from 15% to 80% in as little as 37 minutes. Battery thermal cooling combined with the 22kW AC and 80kW DC CCS charging is standard from Acenta grade onward.

Depending on the specifications, other highlights include a payload of between 600 and 800kg and towing capacity of up to 1,500kg. The Townstar EV offers between 3.3 to 4.3 cubic metres of cargo carrying capacity – enough to carry two Euro pallets starting from the short wheelbase version.

Nissan Townstar van loadingAn array of available active and passive safety technologies for those on the move include Blind Spot Warning, Hands-Free Parking, Active Cruise Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Side Wind Assist and Trailer Sway Assist.

The Townstar EV features fresh, distinctive styling that recalls Nissan’s other electrified models. The bespoke aerodynamic front shield features an intricate Kumiko pattern, which heralds Nissan’s Japanese DNA and gives the vehicle a premium feel.

Inside, the Townstar EV puts customer satisfaction and ergonomics at the forefront. Boasting more than 20 technology features, including an on-board connectivity service, and available with a 10-inch digital instrument panel, the Townstar EV represents the most advanced van in Nissan’s current LCV line-up.

The 100% electric Townstar will also introduce Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist advanced driving assistance system to the LCV line-up. This technology, along with Nissan’s unique Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM), provides drivers with extra assistance. In addition, and for improved cabin comfort, automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel are available. Meanwhile, a heat pump improves both efficiency and comfort in colder temperatures by distributing heat from the battery into the cabin.

Nicolas Tschann, LCV Director, Nissan Europe, said: “Our electrification expertise and leadership in this segment has been a critical component in the development of this version of the Townstar. We’re confident that its high level of advanced safety features, versatile configurations and practical capabilities suit the future of sustainable business operations.”

Every Nissan LCV boasts an industry-leading five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, demonstrating Nissan’s continued commitment to quality. The Townstar EV expands on this offering with an 8-year warranty on the battery state of health up to 70%.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

Trucks on a motorway

Government low carbon fuel strategy required ...

Mar 10, 2023No Comments

Logistics UK is calling on the Government to develop a long-term plan for using low carbon fuels (LCFs). The trade body highlighted the need for a low

Graphic of electric car and charging cable

Teletrac Navman to address ...

Global market leader in telematics technology, Teletrac Navman, will

Mar 10, 2023
Renault Trucks T520 High

Westbrook Commercials Ltd c...

Wiltshire-based Westbrook Commercials Ltd has added a new 65

Mar 10, 2023
Tevva Battery Electric Truck

Tevva 7.5t electric truck e...

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has secured government plug-in

Mar 10, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Using elbow to steer car transporter

    Driver caught steering car tra...

    Police officers overtaking a heavily-laden

    Mar 03, 20236,588 Views
    HGV Driver Training

    Reforms to HGV & bus driv...

    Numbers of HGV, bus and

    Mar 02, 20236,498 Views

    Euro NCAP releases more string...

    In 2021 Euro NCAP launched

    Mar 02, 20235,562 Views
    First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

    First Hydrogen designs next ge...

    First Hydrogen has revealed new

    Mar 06, 20234,938 Views
    Mitchells of Mansfield's Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide

    Mitchells of Mansfield gets UK...

    Mitchells of Mansfield, the overnight

    Mar 01, 20234,572 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022124,758 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202284,072 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202245,552 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202243,440 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202224,990 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Trucks on a motorway

    Government low carbon fuel str...

    Logistics UK is calling on

    Mar 10, 2023
    Graphic of electric car and charging cable

    Teletrac Navman to address the...

    Global market leader in telematics

    Mar 10, 2023
    Renault Trucks T520 High

    Westbrook Commercials Ltd conv...

    Wiltshire-based Westbrook Commercials Ltd has

    Mar 10, 2023
    Electric Nissan Townstar van

    Future-proof business with the...

    Commercial vehicle customers looking to

    Mar 10, 2023
    Tevva Battery Electric Truck

    Tevva 7.5t electric truck elig...

    British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva

    Mar 10, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing