Future-proof business with the new electric Nissan Townstar Van

Commercial vehicle customers looking to future-proof their business operations and transition to zero emission motoring now have an exciting new option, following the launch of the electric Nissan Townstar van.
Priced from £28,400 (CV OTR after PiVG*) and with a class-leading range of 183 miles WLTP Combined (or up to 269 miles on the City Cycle), the all-new Townstar is the latest addition to Nissan’s electrified line-up and provides an efficient mobility solution to help customers adapt to changing emissions regulations, increased urbanisation and the growth of e-commerce.
Allan Newman, LCV Product Manager at Nissan GB, said: “Offering a fully electric powertrain, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, Townstar is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs. With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”
The Townstar EV builds on the success of the e-NV200, Nissan’s previous all-electric compact van and a former UK best-seller, which was designed with business owners’ needs in mind.
It features an efficient, aerodynamic design and a powertrain optimised with intelligent energy management and battery thermal cooling. Delivering 122 PS and 245Nm of torque, the Townstar EV’s 45kWh battery offers both AC charging (11 kW or 22 kW) or DC CCS quick-charging, the latter of which enables users to charge the battery from 15% to 80% in as little as 37 minutes. Battery thermal cooling combined with the 22kW AC and 80kW DC CCS charging is standard from Acenta grade onward.
Depending on the specifications, other highlights include a payload of between 600 and 800kg and towing capacity of up to 1,500kg. The Townstar EV offers between 3.3 to 4.3 cubic metres of cargo carrying capacity – enough to carry two Euro pallets starting from the short wheelbase version.
An array of available active and passive safety technologies for those on the move include Blind Spot Warning, Hands-Free Parking, Active Cruise Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Side Wind Assist and Trailer Sway Assist.
The Townstar EV features fresh, distinctive styling that recalls Nissan’s other electrified models. The bespoke aerodynamic front shield features an intricate Kumiko pattern, which heralds Nissan’s Japanese DNA and gives the vehicle a premium feel.
Inside, the Townstar EV puts customer satisfaction and ergonomics at the forefront. Boasting more than 20 technology features, including an on-board connectivity service, and available with a 10-inch digital instrument panel, the Townstar EV represents the most advanced van in Nissan’s current LCV line-up.
The 100% electric Townstar will also introduce Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist advanced driving assistance system to the LCV line-up. This technology, along with Nissan’s unique Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM), provides drivers with extra assistance. In addition, and for improved cabin comfort, automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel are available. Meanwhile, a heat pump improves both efficiency and comfort in colder temperatures by distributing heat from the battery into the cabin.
Nicolas Tschann, LCV Director, Nissan Europe, said: “Our electrification expertise and leadership in this segment has been a critical component in the development of this version of the Townstar. We’re confident that its high level of advanced safety features, versatile configurations and practical capabilities suit the future of sustainable business operations.”
Every Nissan LCV boasts an industry-leading five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, demonstrating Nissan’s continued commitment to quality. The Townstar EV expands on this offering with an 8-year warranty on the battery state of health up to 70%.