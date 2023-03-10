VodaFone
Tevva Battery Electric Truck

Tevva 7.5t electric truck eligible for UK plug-in truck grant

Friday, March 10, 2023 - 09:12
British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has secured government plug-in truck grant (PITrG) eligibility for its 7.5t battery-electric truck. UK organisations looking to decarbonise operations and future-proof their fleets will benefit from a potential £16,000 discount, removed from the purchase price by Tevva.

To be eligible for the grant, N2 vehicles (trucks that weigh between 5-12 tonnes) must have a CO2 emissions figure of at least 50 percent less than the conventional equivalent vehicle that can carry the same capacity and can travel at least 60 miles without any tailpipe emissions at all. Tevva’s 7.5t battery-electric truck offers up to 140 miles (227 kilometres) from its 105-kWh battery on a single charge, and is ideal for last-mile and urban delivery fleets.

Tevva Battery Electric TruckThe Tevva 7.5t battery-electric truck is the only vehicle from a British manufacturer to qualify for the PITrG, and becomes only the third eligible truck to be listed on the government website. The grant pays for 20 percent of the purchase price, up to a maximum of £16,000, reducing Tevva 7.5t battery-electric truck total cost of ownership (TCO),

This news follows hot on the heels of another significant company milestone in January, when Tevva secured European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA) for its 7.5t battery-electric truck. This meant that Tevva could start producing and selling in volume across the UK and Europe and represented the key regulatory step in the development and commercialisation of the Tevva business.

Tevva Founder and CEO Asher Bennett said: “We know first-hand that demand for electric trucks is growing at speed, as we have been inundated with requests for our 7.5t battery-electric truck since going into full production last month. Now we are able to offer UK organisations a noticeable discount, thanks to the government grant, which will surely make zero emission trucking even more appealing to fleets.”

Tevva’s 7.5t battery-electric truck will be followed by a 7.5t hydrogen-electric truck, which benefits from a hydrogen range-extender that enhances vehicle range to up to 354 miles (570 km). The hydrogen-electric truck recently completed a 620-mile ‘border run’ between Tevva’s London HQ and the Scottish border at Berwick-on-Tweed – England’s most northernmost town. The return journey saw the truck cover almost 350 miles alone, without needing a single stop for recharging.

Full technical specification for both models is available here.

