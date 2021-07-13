Headline News

Renault Trucks: Official opening of RHCV Newark

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 08:59
No Comments
636 Views
Fleet Management, Maintenance, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Repairs, Secondary News, Servicing, Vehicle Maintenance

Leading East Midlands independent Renault Trucks distributor RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV) new site in Newark has been officially opened by Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director of Renault Trucks Renault Trucks UK & Ireland.

Renault TrucksRHCV’s new 20,000 sq ft facility is close to the A1 in Nottinghamshire and features a new 8,000 sq ft workshop with three high bays, as well as sales support for new and used vehicles and rentals.

Award-winning Renault Trucks dealer RHCV now has six sites across the East Midlands including Newark, as well as Nottingham, Alfreton, Leicester, and Northampton, plus a recent acquisition in Peterborough.  The team has been looking for a suitable site in the Newark area for many years.

Carlos was welcomed by RHCV’s Managing Director Nigel Baxter and Newark Dealer Point Manager Chris Turner and enjoyed a tour of the facility and met the staff before the official opening.

Nigel Baxter, Managing Director at RHCV comments “We’re delighted to welcome Carlos to the new site to mark our official opening.  The RHCV team has done a great job, ensuring the new site meets both ours and Renaults’ exacting standards.  We’re pleased to bring the Renault Trucks quality service to a new group of customers in the local area.”

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, added: “RHCV’s significant investment in this new state-of-the-art facility demonstrates a long-term commitment to North Nottinghamshire, and to supporting and growing Renault Trucks’ customer base across the region.”

RHCV has already invested in additional customer and staff amenities at the site.  The new workshop is fully equipped with the latest parts management systems including a ‘vertical storage R-Mag carousel’ like those at its Nottingham site.

Nigel Baxter added: “This new facility allows us to give a first-class service to existing Renault Truck operators, and of course open up opportunities for new business in this area.”

RHCV has been selling, leasing, servicing, and repairing heavy (HGV) and light commercial (LCV) vehicles across the East Midlands for almost five decades and employs 140 staff

Tags
,

Related Article

FIAG

New FIAG guide to help roll out a post Covid-...

Jul 13, 2021No Comments

The Fleet Industry Advisory Group (FIAG) is so concerned at the impact Covid-19 is having on the safety and compliance of vehicle fleets it has released a

Palletline

Palletline wins gold for he...

Palletline has been awarded with Gold Medal status from RoSPA,

Jul 13, 2021
digital side mirror

MAN introduces digital side...

MAN has introduced a range of new technical features

Jul 12, 2021
used van

Record breaking used van au...

Growing demand for used vans are driving the UK’s

Jul 12, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,416 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201941,622 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201828,656 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201826,682 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,140 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing