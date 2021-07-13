Renault Trucks: Official opening of RHCV Newark

Leading East Midlands independent Renault Trucks distributor RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV) new site in Newark has been officially opened by Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director of Renault Trucks Renault Trucks UK & Ireland.
RHCV’s new 20,000 sq ft facility is close to the A1 in Nottinghamshire and features a new 8,000 sq ft workshop with three high bays, as well as sales support for new and used vehicles and rentals.
Award-winning Renault Trucks dealer RHCV now has six sites across the East Midlands including Newark, as well as Nottingham, Alfreton, Leicester, and Northampton, plus a recent acquisition in Peterborough. The team has been looking for a suitable site in the Newark area for many years.
Carlos was welcomed by RHCV’s Managing Director Nigel Baxter and Newark Dealer Point Manager Chris Turner and enjoyed a tour of the facility and met the staff before the official opening.
Nigel Baxter, Managing Director at RHCV comments “We’re delighted to welcome Carlos to the new site to mark our official opening. The RHCV team has done a great job, ensuring the new site meets both ours and Renaults’ exacting standards. We’re pleased to bring the Renault Trucks quality service to a new group of customers in the local area.”
Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, added: “RHCV’s significant investment in this new state-of-the-art facility demonstrates a long-term commitment to North Nottinghamshire, and to supporting and growing Renault Trucks’ customer base across the region.”
RHCV has already invested in additional customer and staff amenities at the site. The new workshop is fully equipped with the latest parts management systems including a ‘vertical storage R-Mag carousel’ like those at its Nottingham site.
Nigel Baxter added: “This new facility allows us to give a first-class service to existing Renault Truck operators, and of course open up opportunities for new business in this area.”
RHCV has been selling, leasing, servicing, and repairing heavy (HGV) and light commercial (LCV) vehicles across the East Midlands for almost five decades and employs 140 staff