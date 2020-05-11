Nissan embraces high-volume Voltia electric van

Environmental vehicle conversions specialist En-Veco has welcomed today’s (7 May) joint launch by Nissan and electrified urban delivery leader Voltia of the high-volume, zero-emission van it builds in the West Midlands.
Newly rebranded as the e-NV200 XL Voltia, the vehicle’s official adoption by Nissan means it will now be sold directly by the automaker’s dealers throughout Europe.
En-Veco is a business unit of the Bevan Group, which announced in January that it had signed a landmark partnership agreement with Slovakian developer Voltia. Licensed to assemble and market the conversion in Great Britain and Ireland, En-Veco has built a fleet of demonstration units which are now being trialled by operators, and has commenced production after securing its first orders.
En-Veco has also entered and secured for the ground-breaking vehicle a place on the Clean Fleet Van of the Year shortlist at this year’s prestigious Motor Transport Awards.
Optimised for urban last-mile delivery, the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia employs a 40kWh capacity traction battery and intelligent energy management technology. Voltia’s conversion features a cargo bay with standing room which is easily accessed via the rear doors. At up to 8m3, load volume is virtually twice that of the standard e-NV200 model on which it is based.
A joint statement issued by Nissan and Voltia confirmed that like its manufacturing counterparts in France and Slovakia, En-Veco (Bevan Group) will continue to play a key role in the new, integrated partnership, “co-operating closely on marketing and associated activities across the Continent”.
Bevan Group Sales Director Roy Shelton declared: “Today’s announcement demonstrates the faith that Nissan has, not only in the Voltia product but also in En-Veco’s commitment to quality and the highest manufacturing standards.
“Electric vans will be at the top of a lot of operators’ lists as the Covid-19 lockdown measures are gradually relaxed and the market starts to recover. The fact that this vehicle is now part of the official Nissan range and sold directly through its dealer network means it is going to get a lot more exposure which is sure to boost customer demand.”
Manuel Burdiel Alvaro, Nissan’s General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development, said: “The light commercial vehicle segment will play a key role in optimising urban last-mile delivery for a more sustainable future. We believe the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia provides the perfect solution to achieve significant progress towards that goal. Thanks to its competitive pricing, zero-emission electric power and 8m3 of versatile cargo space, it is designed from the ground-up to support increasing e-commerce and last-mile delivery demand.”
Voltia Managing Director Juraj Ulehla added: “Partnering with a global automaker like Nissan truly reinforces the quality of our vehicles. “Our collaborative efforts reinforce our shared view that evolving the LCV segment will be crucial for facilitating cost-effective and sustainable end-to-end delivery, for large and small businesses alike.”
En-Veco contends that alternatively fuelled vehicles require specialist bodybuilding knowledge and skills, and stands ready to support operators as they make the transition to more sustainable road transport solutions. As well as building and promoting the Nissan-based Voltia van, it offers a comprehensive bodybuilding service that covers other chassis which employ gas as well as battery power, including hybrids.