CP Transportation Services switches to Volvo FH Aero tractor units

Ipswich-based CP Transportation Services has recorded fuel economy of up to 11.9mpg after introducing the Volvo FH Aero to its fleet, highlighting the benefits of the truck’s aerodynamic design and fuel-saving technology.
The company added its first two Volvo FH Aero 6×2 tractor units in early 2026, replacing trucks from a rival manufacturer. Since entering service, the new vehicles have helped reduce fuel consumption, lower operating costs and cut the fleet’s carbon footprint.
Stefan Davchevski, Fleet Manager at CP Transportation Services, said: “With fuel prices remaining volatile, improving efficiency is a constant priority for us. That need is what pushed us towards the FH Aero, and the model has delivered as we had hoped.
“The FH Aero suits the type of work we do perfectly, easily handling long-distance container movements across the country while maintaining efficiency and driver comfort. It has integrated smoothly into the fleet and is performing exactly as we need it to.”
Turbo compound technology delivers fuel savings
Supplied by Matt Kubot, Transport Solutions Executive at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the new tractor units are powered by Volvo’s Euro 6-compliant D13TC Step E engine. The powertrain produces up to 460hp and 2,600Nm of torque, paired with a 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox and I-See predictive cruise control system to maximise fuel efficiency.
A key contributor to the trucks’ impressive economy is Volvo’s turbo compound technology, which captures energy from the exhaust gases using an additional turbine positioned after the turbocharger. The recovered energy is transferred directly to the crankshaft, improving engine efficiency while delivering strong performance.
The technology enables drivers to remain in higher gears at lower engine speeds for longer, resulting in smoother, quieter journeys and reduced fuel consumption.
Aerodynamic design improves efficiency
The Volvo FH Aero’s enhanced aerodynamics further support fuel savings. CP Transportation Services has also specified Volvo’s Camera Monitoring System (CMS) in place of conventional door mirrors, helping to reduce drag while improving visibility.
The camera system provides drivers with a wider field of view and features automatic panning when towing a trailer, allowing the cameras to follow the rear of the trailer as it turns.
“The new camera technology has made a real difference in our day-to-day operations,” adds Davchevski. “Not only is visibility noticeably improved, but the reduced drag is also contributing to better fuel efficiency, so it’s delivering both practical and operational benefits for the business.”
Built for high-mileage container transport
The Volvo FH Aero tractor units operate five days a week, transporting containers throughout the UK. Each truck is expected to cover up to 150,000 kilometres annually and remain in service for at least five years.
To maximise uptime, the vehicles are covered by a Volvo Gold Contract, providing comprehensive maintenance and repair support throughout their working lives.
Founded in 2005, CP Transportation Services specialises in container transport across the UK and continental Europe, offering a wide range of logistics and delivery services.