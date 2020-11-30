Pricing & specification announced for evolved Mercedes-Benz eVito

Offered in a choice of two lengths, and two trim levels, the evolved Mercedes-Benz eVito now benefits from many of the new features added to the diesel Vito earlier in the year, with the PROGRESSIVE trim level offering greater specification enhancements as the entry to the range, and the PLUS Package available for the eVito for the first time.
Priced from £40,895, or £549* a month including a Service Care agreement, with a £3,219 finance customer advance rental for an eVito PROGRESSIVE panel van 35kWh L2, and from £42,015 for an eVito PLUS package panel van 35kWh L2, the evolved eVito offers a high level of additional standard specification. This includes Audio 30 infotainment with DAB radio, reverse camera, anti-theft Protection Package with double-locks, a new-style grille with chrome fins, and a Type 2, 8m, 32amp charging cable, which facilitates the fastest possible AC charging time (infrastructure dependant).
The PLUS Package is now the mid-range of the evolved eVito, with electrically foldable mirrors, colour-coded bumpers, full wheel covers, a 75mph speed limiter, and PARKTRONIC parking sensors.
The evolved eVito offers 85 (70) kW of power, 300 Nm of torque, a 92-mile WLTP combined range, achieved in the balanced drive mode ‘E’**, and a six hour charging time, based on three-phase charging.
With Mercedes PRO connect integrated as standard across all trim lines, the evolved Vito comes with free access to Optimised Assistance giving real-time reports of critical parts and fluids, journey logs, theft warning alerts, live locking from a mobile phone, geofencing, Accident & Breakdown Management, and live traffic information. In addition for the eVito, the vehicle benefits from pre-conditioning of the heaters, and highlights the vehicle charging options nearby.
* BUSINESS USERS ONLY. 24 month (6+23) Contract Hire agreement. 10,000 miles per annum. Monthly payment includes the cost of a 24 month Service Care agreement at £12.50 a month, but excludes the cost of other repairs and maintenance. Mileage and damage charges apply. All prices exclude VAT at 20%. Offer ends 31/12/2020. Mercedes Benz Finance, MK15 8BA.
Prices are correct at time of going to press 11/2020. All prices are subject to any fiscal or legislative changes, including but not limited to any tariffs imposed as a result of Brexit following 31.12.2020.
** A range extending drive mode ‘E+’ can help facilitate a longer range when combined with an anticipatory driving style.