Movianto trials electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Monday, April 4, 2022 - 08:42
A healthcare logistics specialist is trialling an all-electric Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van for daily deliveries of medical supplies from its Slough depot to nearby hospitals, care homes and retailers.

Bedford-based Movianto, which played a pivotal role in the storage and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic, ordered the eSprinter from Midlands Truck & Van following a visit from the dealer to discuss how to maximise vehicle efficiency and safety.

Mercedes-Benz e-SprinterAccording to research commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, more than 60% of small- to medium-sized enterprise companies are actively considering switching to electric vehicles this year.

SMMT figures show electric van uptake soared by 142.3% in 2021, though this equated to a relatively modest 12,759 zero emission vans and a total market share of 3.6%.

Movianto has a fleet of 120 temperature-controlled vans that distribute supplies including routine child vaccinations and large parts of Britain’s seasonal flu programme, while a further 100 uninsulated vehicles deliver medical supplies which do not require cold storage.

With the exception of about 25 vans on short-term hire for logistical flexibility, all of Movianto’s vehicles are Mercedes-Benz Sprinters.

Mervyn McIntyre, Head of Fleet at Movianto, said: “We take great care to consider the effect of our business on the environment and are always looking at ways to minimise its impact.

“This trial is helping us to understand how electric distribution vehicles can fit into our fleet, what attributes they offer and any operational issues they might present.”

 

