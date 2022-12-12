eStar celebrates double award success

eStar, the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Van franchise partner in the North West and North Wales, has been crowned Van Dealer of the Year at the WhatVan? Awards, which took place yesterday (8 December), as well as recognised as Best Newcomer at the 2022 Knowsley Business Awards, which took place on 24 November.
Commenting on the night, the WhatVan? Awards judges said: “eStar was established in September 2020, taking over from a failed business. Within just two years it has transformed itself.”
Steve Bridge, Managing Director of eStar, said: “These two award wins show the breadth of our company – being recognised for both our strategic decision to move to Knowsley, and our outstanding Van team. Of course, by team, we’re covering virtually every aspect of our business, from Sales, to Admin, to Service, Parts, Finance, Marketing, and HR – we genuinely work together to keep our customers moving.
“I truly believe the best is still to come – we’re only just over two years old, so to be recognised in this way now just shows how exciting our future is too.”