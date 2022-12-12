VodaFone
Amazon joins International Road Transport Union

Monday, December 12, 2022 - 06:18
Global e-commerce company Amazon has joined the International Road Transport Union (IRU) as its newest corporate member.

Amazon has joined IRU to work on areas that are critical to its large chain of logistics partners and the broader global road transport sector. Common challenges include sustainability and decarbonisation, road safety and artificial intelligence.

Photo by David Parry/PA Wire

Vice President of EU Amazon Transportation Services Andreas Marschner said, “We are delighted to join the IRU community as a member and collaborator.

“The success of Amazon, and that of our partners, depends on having a credible, trustworthy voice that understands, advocates and drives consensus on topics that are crucial to our work and the transport industry.”

IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said, “As a leading global e-commerce and logistics company, Amazon is a key player in the road transport sector, overseeing one the world’s largest fleets of trucks, vans and other delivery vehicles.

“We are very happy to welcome Amazon into the IRU family and look forward to working together on a range of important issues, such as decarbonisation and road safety.”

With a focus on its customers, Amazon created Amazon Transportation Services and Amazon Logistics. The two organisations partner with thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises globally, including line haul trucking and last-mile deliveries.

Amazon is deeply committed to sustainability, clean technology and combatting climate change. In 2019, the company co-founded the Climate Pledge, committing to use 100% renewable power by 2025, and to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

To meet this goal, Amazon developed Shipment Zero, a programme to make 50% of all Amazon deliveries net-zero carbon by 2030, through a combination of zero-emission vehicles, sustainable packaging, renewable energy, and improved intermodal efficiency.

Amazon joins other multinational firms from the US, Europe and China who have become IRU members over the past year.

