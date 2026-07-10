SNAP launches Arcoprotect automated parking

SNAP has launched Arcoprotect, its next-generation automated parking and site management platform, designed to help businesses across Europe improve operational efficiency, strengthen site security and create new revenue opportunities through intelligent automation.
Built using advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, NDAA-compliant hardware and seamless integration capabilities, Arcoprotect automatically identifies vehicles as they enter and leave a site. The platform manages access permissions, monitors vehicle activity and automates service charging, significantly reducing manual administration while improving operational control.
The new solution has been developed for both existing SNAP customers and organisations looking for a standalone parking and site management system. Its flexible design enables businesses to modernise operations quickly while delivering immediate commercial and operational benefits.
For businesses already using SNAP, Arcoprotect integrates directly with the company’s payment platform, fuel card services and customer management ecosystem. This creates a seamless experience for operators and drivers while extending the value of existing SNAP services.
Companies that are new to SNAP can also benefit from Arcoprotect as an independent solution. The platform can be deployed using existing infrastructure, allowing organisations to improve vehicle access management, increase site security and unlock additional revenue streams without major operational disruption.
As organisations continue to face growing pressure to improve efficiency while maintaining high standards of security and customer service, Arcoprotect provides a connected platform that simplifies vehicle access and transforms day-to-day site management.
Ben Sheldrake, Head of Commercial for Access & Security, said: “Arcoprotect unlocks the potential of all of our customers by providing technology driven operational efficiency along with protection of their hard-earned revenue. Built from the ground up, Arcoprotect brings new functionality which allows our customers to make real time data driven decisions, which is a really exciting proposition. By using robust hardware and cloud-based software, I believe we have created a system that will become an invaluable part of our customers everyday operations.”
Arcoprotect has been designed to meet the requirements of a wide range of sites, from those needing straightforward vehicle access control to organisations requiring a fully integrated platform for payments, security monitoring, charging and reporting. The system integrates with both new and existing infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment with minimal disruption to business operations.
By automating vehicle access and removing manual processes, Arcoprotect provides businesses with greater visibility of site activity while improving efficiency and reducing operational workloads. Real-time monitoring enhances security, while integrated payment functionality through the SNAP platform simplifies charging and administration.
With demand continuing to grow for smarter, automated parking and site management solutions, Arcoprotect enables organisations to future-proof their operations while improving customer experience and maximising commercial performance. Whether deployed as part of the SNAP ecosystem or as a standalone solution, the platform offers businesses a scalable way to manage vehicle access, enhance security and generate additional revenue.