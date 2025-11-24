YOVOY launches delivery booking hotline

From Black Friday until Christmas, businesses face the sharpest seasonal delivery pressures of the year. Sameday courier platform YOVOY is launching a delivery booking hotline to help retailers and other businesses book sameday deliveries. It will reduce the pain of sending out goods and gifts, so they can focus on gaining more sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. The service will operate from 26th November to 10th December 2025.
A recent insight report* confirmed that European parcel volumes rose by up to 94% across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend in 2024. The YOVOY Booking Hotline helps meet peak season demand, removing barriers to secure urgent deliveries when traditional courier networks are under maximum strain. YOVOY is a sameday courier platform that enables sender businesses to connect with a network of available and validated commercial drivers who have the right vehicle to handle their specific needs.
Designed to help UK businesses move goods quickly and reliably through the critical trading window of Black Friday and early December, the YOVOY Booking Hotline will provide instant human access to trained specialists who will arrange collections and deliveries, saving time and relieving stress.
Crucially, and unlike most delivery providers, the YOVOY Booking Hotline requires no prior account to be set up, and requires no carrier contract. Businesses make one call and YOVOY will arrange a sameday shipment immediately. When lines are busiest businesses can request a call-back, giving them priority support without ever having to sit in a queue.
Isabella Wayte, co-founder of YOVOY, said, “Black Friday is not the time to be stuck in complicated and time-consuming booking processes, especially when delivery capacity is already stretched. The YOVOY Booking Hotline is designed to be a helping hand. One call, zero friction and complete peace of mind.”
YOVOY provides rapid movement of goods including high-demand and trending products, luxury goods, store-to-store restocks, electronics, large home purchases and other time-sensitive shipments, as well as irregularly shaped parcels.
Wayte added, “We want to remove every barrier in the way. It’s a simple, fast and stress-free way for firms to send packages during the busiest trading window of the year.”
Businesses can reach the YOVOY Booking Hotline on 0121 293 0205. It’s available to all UK organisations, without requiring a prior YOVOY account, and will be open from 26th November to 10th December, between 8 am and 5 pm, Monday-Friday.
* Parcel Perform insight report