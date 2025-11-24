Dynamon and AllChiefs announce partnership to support fleet electrification

Dynamon, a leading provider of data-driven fleet electrification software, and AllChiefs, a strategic consultancy specialised in sustainable transformation of logistics, are pleased to announce a partnership aimed at accelerating the scale-up of road transport electrification across Europe and beyond.
This collaboration brings together Dynamon’s advanced fleet optimisation platform, including its electric vehicle transition software ZERO, with AllChiefs’ strategic, operational, and sustainable logistics expertise. It leverages AllChiefs’ proven track record in driving net zero initiatives with international organisations alongside Dynamon’s data driven solutions. The partnership will support logistics providers, fleet operators, and shippers in developing and executing cost effective, scalable electrification strategies.
“Fleet electrification is no longer just about early pilots, it is about scaling with confidence,” said Angus Webb, CEO Dynamon. “By partnering with AllChiefs, we are bridging the gap between powerful data analytics and real-world implementation, enabling organisations to transition faster and smarter.”
“Our clients are looking for actionable strategies that align sustainability goals with business results,” added Pim Roest, Co-owner and CO-lead Sustainable Logistics, AllChiefs. “Dynamon’s ZERO platform provides the data-driven foundation, while AllChiefs ensures those insights are embedded into strategic decision-making and operational execution.”
The partnership will help clients with:
- Analyse real-world fleet and route data to determine electrification potential.
- Select optimal electric vehicle models, battery configurations, and charging strategies.
- Plan charging infrastructure and assess grid impact at depots and operational sites.
- Optimise total cost of ownership (TCO) and investment planning.
- Support shippers with tenders for road electrification on key routes and corridors
- Enable Shippers, LSPs, Carriers, OEMs, Energy Companies and Charge Point Operators to build successful partnerships for road electrification scale-up
- Develop phased, multi-site roadmaps for fleet transition.
As road transport decarbonisation becomes a critical priority for governments and businesses, this partnership delivers a comprehensive solution that combines technology, strategy, and execution to accelerate real-world impact.