DX opens flagship distribution centre in Kettering

DX, a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions spanning freight, parcel, fulfilment, document and final mile services, has officially opened a flagship distribution centre in Kettering, North Northamptonshire. The facility forms part of DX’s ongoing investment strategy to expand its operational capacity and enhance service delivery across the UK.
Located on a 7-acre site within Kettering Venture Park, south-east of Kettering, the new distribution centre comprises an 86,000 sq. ft facility, including 79,000 sq. ft of warehousing with seven dock-level doors, six level-access doors, and dedicated office space. Strategically positioned between the M1 and A1(M) motorways, the site provides excellent regional access while supporting nationwide distribution, making it a pivotal addition to DX’s network.
The Kettering site brings together DX Fulfilment, DX Freight and DX Final Mile services to create a fully integrated logistics hub. DX Fulfilment offers warehousing, contract logistics, and value-added services, enabling the storage, preparation, and dispatch of goods as part of fully managed supply chain operations. Outbound distribution is seamlessly coordinated via DX Freight and DX Final Mile, ensuring consignments of all sizes, weights, and formats reach both residential and commercial destinations efficiently. Together, these services give DX the flexibility to tailor operations to meet the specific needs of each customer.
Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented on the opening: “We have made a confident start to 2026 with the acquisition of HBC Logistics and the launch of a strategic partnership with Rhenus Logistics, which is now well under way. The opening of this new distribution centre in Kettering continues that momentum and reflects the pace at which we are expanding and investing our operational footprint.
“The site brings together our fulfilment, freight and final mile services, enabling us to support more customers with a highly efficient integrated logistics solution.
“As DX continues to evolve, investments like this ensure we have the appropriate infrastructure and operational expertise in place to support our customers and the next stage of business growth.”
The new Kettering facility underscores DX’s commitment to scaling its operations strategically while maintaining high levels of service and efficiency. By combining warehousing, freight, and final mile capabilities in a single location, the company can offer an enhanced, end-to-end logistics solution for customers across the East Midlands and beyond.