Beechwood Industries aquire their first 13.5 Tonne Isuzu

Cheshire-based horticulture specialist Beechwood Industries has welcomed its first 13.5-tonne Isuzu F135.240(E) into its operation. Supplied by local dealer Warrington Vehicle Centre, the new truck continues a nearly two-decade relationship between Beechwood and the Isuzu marque.
The vehicle joins the company’s 21-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet and features a bespoke arboriculture tipper body from PD Stevens and Son. This body replicates the design of two 3.5-tonne Isuzu Grafters already in the fleet, including split rear barn doors for easy green waste collection from a towed chipper, along with a tool pod behind the cab for secure and convenient equipment storage.
Adam Halford, Director of Beechwood Industries, explained the appeal of the new Isuzu F-Series: “Warrington Vehicle Centre introduced us to Isuzu in 2017, and we haven’t looked back since. Their trucks have built a great reputation within the arb industry, mainly driven by their outstanding reliability. Within our business, we describe them as bulletproof.
“When we started looking at options for a heavier truck to improve operational efficiency, the Isuzu F-Series was the clear leader, mainly owing to its compact footprint. It gives us an increased payload capacity, meaning fewer trips back to base to empty it, without compromising on the agility we require for our daily work.”
Supplied by Rob Calderbank at Warrington Vehicle Centre, the truck is expected to cover around 13,500 miles annually and operate five days per week. It will remain in service for at least five years, with the first three years covered by Isuzu’s unlimited mileage warranty. This includes 24/7 roadside assistance and access to the manufacturer’s Customer CARE Team, ensuring continuous support throughout its operational life.
Halford praised the ongoing partnership with the dealer: “After 19 years working with Rob at Warrington Vehicle Centre, we know we can rely on them to deliver the right vehicle for the job. Their advice has shown a clear understanding of the needs of our business, and the support we receive from them always makes things easy.”
In addition to the new arb tipper, Beechwood Industries operates 12 Isuzu Grafters fitted with flatbed bodies, supporting its broader landscaping and grounds maintenance services. Founded in 2007, the family-run business specialises in tree surgery, landscaping, construction, and grounds maintenance, serving customers across the North West of England.