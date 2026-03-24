Aegis Energy secures Dartford site for CV charging hub

Aegis Energy has secured a prime site at the former Littlebrook Power Station in Dartford, marking a significant step forward in the decarbonisation of UK road transport. Positioned just 1.4 miles from the Dartford Crossing, the location is one of the country’s most critical freight interchanges, serving key routes across the South East and beyond.
The site was acquired from Tritax Big Box and its partner Bericote Properties. Aegis Energy plans to transform the location into a large-scale clean energy hub designed specifically for commercial vehicle fleets operating along the M25 motorway and wider UK logistics network.
Dartford was selected due to its strategic importance as a gateway for freight moving between London, the Midlands and mainland Europe via the Port of Dover. As the only motorway-grade crossing of the River Thames east of London, the Dartford corridor handles tens of thousands of vehicles daily, making it a vital artery for UK supply chains.
Once operational, the hub is expected to deliver substantial environmental benefits. By replacing diesel with electric vehicle charging and low-carbon fuels, Aegis Energy aims to reduce tailpipe CO2 emissions by 60–70% through electrification and up to 85–100% through clean fuel alternatives. The site will feature bookable high-speed EV charging alongside multi-energy options such as Bio-CNG and HVO, giving fleet operators flexibility as they transition to greener technologies.
The development is designed to support both heavy goods vehicles and vans, with capacity for dozens of vehicles to refuel or recharge simultaneously. In addition to energy infrastructure, the hub will provide secure parking and enhanced driver welfare facilities, including clean rest areas, modern amenities and high-quality food services to improve conditions for drivers spending long hours on the road.
Aegis Energy will now begin preparing a planning application and will engage with local residents, businesses and the council to ensure the development reflects community needs and priorities.
Michael Shaw, CEO of Aegis Energy, said: “Decarbonising commercial transport depends on infrastructure being built at locations that serve everyday operator demand, and Dartford is one of the most strategically important freight links in the country.
“Every day, thousands of vans and HGVs pass through this corridor moving goods between London, the Midlands and continental Europe.
“If we want fleets to switch to cleaner vehicles at scale, the infrastructure has to sit exactly where those journeys happen. Securing this site allows us to do just that, placing reliable charging and low-carbon fuels right on one of the busiest logistics routes in the country.”
Charlie Withers, Director of Development at Tritax Big Box REIT plc, added: “We are pleased to complete the sale of this Dartford site to Aegis Energy. As the logistics sector evolves alongside the transition to lower-carbon transport, sites located on major freight corridors are increasingly well placed to support new forms of infrastructure.
“This transaction reflects our commitment to supporting developments that contribute to more sustainable supply chains. Through our responsible investment approach, we aim to create long-term value for investors, occupiers and the communities surrounding our assets.”
Lord Deben, Chair of the Council for Net Zero Transport, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: “Britain has made enormous progress in decarbonising cars, but commercial transport remains one of the biggest challenges. Projects like this are exactly what we need; practical infrastructure that gives hauliers and fleet operators the confidence to move away from fossil fuels while keeping our economy moving.”
The Dartford clean energy hub highlights the growing importance of strategically located infrastructure in enabling the UK’s transition to net zero, particularly within the commercial transport sector where demand for scalable, accessible solutions continues to rise.