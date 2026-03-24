Voltempo HyperCharger sets UK HGV charging record

Windrose Technology Inc. has achieved its fastest-ever charging session in the UK, marking a major milestone for electric freight. The record was set during a demonstration of its Windrose E700, powered by Voltempo’s Megawatt-scale HyperCharger.
As part of a UK tour, the Windrose E700 reached charging speeds of 600kW, operating at 745 amps. The achievement sets a new company benchmark in the UK and demonstrates the growing capability of high-power charging infrastructure to support the electrification of long-haul road transport.
Wen Han, CEO and Founder of Windrose, highlighted the significance of the milestone: “745 amps on the Voltempo Hypercharger. A UK record. This proves electric HGVs are no longer theoretical. They are operational, credible, and scaling – fast.
“For fleets, the equation is simple: faster charging drives utilisation. As oil prices rise, the cost advantage becomes clearer.
“This is how electric trucks compete with diesel. Not in ambition, but in economics.”
The demonstration showcased how next-generation electric trucks can integrate seamlessly with ultra-rapid charging networks. High-power charging is widely seen as a critical enabler for decarbonising long-haul logistics, where minimising downtime and maximising vehicle utilisation are essential.
Senior representatives from Windrose, including Wen Han and Justin Yu, attended the session, sharing insights into the company’s long-term vision for fleet electrification and the role of high-performance charging infrastructure in accelerating adoption across the freight sector.
Simon Smith, CEO of Voltempo, emphasised the practical benefits of the technology: “This is the fastest charging we’ve seen in the UK. Charging at that speed is incredible. Truck drivers must stop every 4.5 hours, for 45 minutes, and in that time you can add around 270 miles. You simply can’t drive that distance in the next four hours at an average of 56 mph. In effect, you’re charging faster than you can use the energy.
“It’s a strong signal of how quickly both vehicle and infrastructure technology are progressing – and what that means for the future of zero-emission road transport. It’s also a story of both UK and Chinese innovation, and how collaboration is essential for success.”
According to data from Windrose, verified by Voltempo, the E700 received 352kWh of electricity over a 42-minute charging session — equating to more than 250 miles of range. The vehicle itself has a recommended retail price of £220,000 and is capable of charging at up to 870kW and over 1,000 amps, underlining its suitability for demanding long-haul operations.
The milestone highlights the rapid pace of innovation within the electric freight sector, as manufacturers and infrastructure providers work together to deliver scalable, real-world solutions for logistics operators. With charging speeds now reaching levels that rival operational usage, electric HGVs are becoming an increasingly viable alternative to diesel.
“We’re excited to soon break our own record again soon,” added Han.
As the industry continues to evolve, breakthroughs like this reinforce the growing confidence in electric heavy goods vehicles as a practical and economically competitive solution for the future of freight transport.