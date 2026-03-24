X-Hire Platforms takes delivery of a new Volvo FMX beavertail

Powered access and plant equipment specialist X-Hire Platforms has taken delivery of a new 32-tonne Volvo FMX 8×2 beavertail, supplied on a long-term hire agreement from Mac’s Truck Rental. The latest addition continues a long-standing and trusted partnership between the two businesses.
The new truck represents a first for X-Hire Platforms, marking its initial move to a Volvo FMX chassis. It replaces an older rigid vehicle from another manufacturer, previously supplied by Mac’s Truck Rental, and retains the same low-profile access beavertail body specification. The company operates a 13-strong commercial vehicle fleet, with 10 vehicles currently provided by Mac’s under long-term hire agreements.
Manny Butunu, Transport and Logistics Manager at X-Hire Platforms, highlighted the value of the relationship: “We’ve worked with the team at Mac’s Truck Rental for many years, and in that time they’ve developed an excellent understanding of our business. When it came to this latest truck, they helped us with the decision to switch manufacturer, ensuring we got the right spec to meet our needs.
“Mac’s advised us on the best chassis choice for payload capacity, which was also tough enough to deliver to a wide variety of customer sites. The result was the Volvo FMX, which will provide us with improved reliability and excellent durability.”
Built for demanding on- and off-road conditions, the Volvo FMX 8×2 offers a combination of robustness and driver comfort. The cab is equipped with a range of modern features, while the vehicle meets 3-Star Direct Vision Standard requirements for operation in London. A rear lifting and steering axle enhances manoeuvrability, particularly in tight urban environments and construction sites, while also improving fuel efficiency and reducing tyre wear when the vehicle is unladen or carrying lighter loads.
The beavertail body has been designed to handle a wide variety of plant equipment. It includes deck lashing rings, a durable hardwood floor, and double flip mesh ramps with a central trapdoor, enabling a low loading angle. Safety and visibility have also been prioritised, with the addition of a full edge protection system, front and rear strobes, and a beacon bar.
Mac’s Truck Rental’s long-term hire package provides X-Hire Platforms with a streamlined fleet management solution. The agreement includes servicing, inspections, maintenance, emergency roadside assistance, and road fund licensing, allowing the business to focus on operations without the burden of vehicle upkeep.
The new rigid truck is expected to operate up to six days per week, delivering a wide range of powered access and plant equipment — including booms, scissor lifts, forklifts and excavators — to customers nationwide. Operating from strategically located depots in the North and South East, X-Hire Platforms continues to invest in reliable, high-performance vehicles to support its growing customer base.