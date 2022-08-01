Alphabet’s all new proactive Online Service Booking

Headline News

Monday, August 1, 2022
Alphabet GB, leasing and mobility expert, has introduced a newly upgraded Online Service Booking Portal featuring connected car functionality and proactive alerts to provide customers with real-time service, maintenance and repair (SMR) notifications. The industry-leading proactive alert design integrates both MOT and safety recalls, alongside their current statuses, to help improve safety and support duty of care across fleets while enhancing the digital experience for customers.

Continuing to drive innovation within the industry, the addition of connected car functionality and proactive alerts to the Online Service Booking Portal sees Alphabet bring another market first to its customers. The new features allow asset-based insight to be communicated directly from the vehicle to the portal, ensuring notifications for all outstanding and upcoming SMR items are presented to customers as soon as they enter. SMR requirements are clustered and prioritised within the portal and any items due are automatically pre-selected, helping drivers and fleet managers improve maintenance scheduling and access the most appropriate support quickly and easily.

The Online Service Booking Portal was developed in partnership with leading specialist fleet service provider, i247 Group, to help leverage digitalisation and integrate proactivity into the SMR process. Designed to work across multiple channels, the portal is accessible to customers through Alphabet’s driver app, AlphaGuide, as well as the Alphabet website. Customers can also jump from digital to hands-free voice solutions at the touch of a button using the portal’s built-in call back functionality.

Andy Williams, Business Development Manager, Alphabet (GB) said: “We’re very excited to announce our move to a proactive SMR solution, enabling us to offer a streamlined, fully digital and more sustainable vehicle management process. With maintenance requirements consolidated, the number of appointments vehicles need to attend are reduced, minimising cost and downtime while ensuring immediate maintenance requirements are prioritised. The recent addition of connected car functionality highlights our commitment to digitalisation and the innovation our partnership with i247 Group can create. We look forward to continuing to provide industry-first solutions that help keep fleets on the move and make mobility easy for our customers.”

Steve Thornton, Commercial Director, i247, said: “We strive to create game changing solutions to enhance partner propositions, so we’re really happy with the outcomes our Online Booking Service Portal is delivering for Alphabet customers. The portal’s proactive features are designed to optimise vehicle mobility, whilst its intelligent logic-based steering ensures work is routed to the correct service provider, making the solution easy and convenient to use.  Over 2000 Alphabet customers are now using the portal each month and our range of proactive digital tools are growing online utilisation levels further. We recognise the importance digitisation and proactivity has within in-life maintenance services and the solution we’ve developed with Alphabet is just the start of many exciting things to come from this partnership.”

