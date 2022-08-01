Headline News

Fleet Management

Mercedes-Benz Arocs

Minicrete expands its Mercedes-Benz Arocs fleet

Monday, August 1, 2022 - 06:15
No Comments
1,266 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Increased demand for concrete arising from development of the HS2 high-speed rail link through Staffordshire and Cheshire prompted ready-mix specialist Mincrete to invest in another couple of Mercedes-Benz truck mixers.

The subject of Mercedes-Benz Finance contract hire agreements, the operator’s latest 8×4 Arocs are now being inspected and maintained at the Stoke-on-Trent branch of supplying Dealer eStar Truck & Van.

Mincrete was established in 1985 as a mini-mix business in Burslem, one of the six Potteries towns that form part of the city of Stoke. It opened a second plant, in Sandbach, in 2014, and another in Stafford a couple of years later. In addition to ready-mix concrete, the company provides floor screeds, bulk concrete and innovative low-carbon concrete.

Four years ago Mincrete was running a fleet in which Mercedes-Benz had long featured prominently, but that also included a number of vehicles by another manufacturer. Having been bought outright, all of these trucks were serviced by an independent provider.

Paul Mullington

Paul Mullington

However, following his appointment in 2018 Transport Manager Paul Mullington initiated a comprehensive fleet review, as a result of which Mincrete adopted a new acquisition and maintenance model. “We concluded that it would be better, and more cost-effective, to go the contract maintenance route with a single manufacturer,” he explained.

The Arocs represented the backbone of the Mincrete fleet at the time, and even more so today. Purpose-designed for construction-related applications, this muscular chassis offers the rugged build quality and high ground clearance that make it ideally suited to operation on rough sites.

“The Arocs does the job admirably,” confirmed Mr Mullington. “The truck is reliable, fuel-efficient and popular with our drivers, who are familiar with and know how to get the best out of it, thanks not least to the training we give them. Against this backdrop, and given the relative proximity of its Dealer’s workshop, Mercedes-Benz was the obvious candidate with which to partner.”

So out, at the earliest opportunities, have gone any mixers that did not wear three-pointed stars, while Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ official representative in Stoke has delivered on commitments to keep its customer’s fleet on the road and earning.

Today, Mincrete operates 15 Mercedes-Benz trucks – most are eight-wheeled mixers, although the line-up includes six- and four-wheeled versions too, as well as an 18-tonne concrete pump. Its two remaining vehicles, and the only ones still based on chassis by another manufacturer, are both volumetric batch mixers.

Mincrete’s latest Arocs are its first to be supplied by eStar Truck & Van, the newest member of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK network, which won its franchise in September 2020 and also operates from sites in Deeside, Knowsley and Trafford Park.

The new trucks have ClassicSpace M-cabs and, as 3243 variants, 10.7-litre in-line six-cylinder engines that produce 315 kW (428 hp) and drive through 12-speed Mercedes PowerShift 3 automated manual transmissions with crawl functions and manoeuvring modes for easy low-speed operation.

“We also specified the same engine for the three 32-tonne mixers we acquired in 2019,” reported Paul Mullington. “I believe it is better suited to the hilly terrain in this area, and when driven correctly more economical than the 400 hp alternative.”

As with their predecessors, Mincrete’s latest mixers are fitted with distinctive, pink-painted 8m3 drums by Liebherr. eStar Truck & Van has also taken an order for another couple of identical vehicles, which are due for delivery next spring.

Mr Mullington continued: “Although our own focus is on housing developments, work on the stretch of HS2 from Birmingham to Crewe means there is a lot of demand for concrete mixers in this part of the country right now, so we’re extremely busy.”

Tags
,

Related Article

ULEZ expansion

Boroughs hit out against ULEZ expansion

Aug 01, 2022No Comments

Two of London’s boroughs have expressed strong opposition to plans to expand the Capital’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) – with one describing them as “wrong on just

Bridgstone truck

Bridgestone & Webfleet...

Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are on a mission to

Aug 01, 2022

bp invests in new UK batter...

bp today unveiled plans to invest up to £50

Aug 01, 2022
Alphabet GB reception

Alphabet’s all new proact...

Alphabet GB, leasing and mobility expert, has introduced a

Aug 01, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,042 Views
    Phone use when driving

    Do you have a risk management ...

    Fleet operators who cannot see

    Jul 25, 20223,006 Views

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20222,970 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,532 Views
    Spanish disabled parking spaces

    Disabled drivers still unable ...

    The AA are warning people

    Jul 25, 20222,358 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,634 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,056 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,100 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,042 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,080 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing