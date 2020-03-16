Industry ready for WLTP says cap hpi

The UK’s largest provider of new vehicle data, cap hpi has announced it will be ready for the introduction of WLTP based motoring tax in April 2020. The company led industry efforts to manage the changes and says it already has a 90% fill-rate across all manufacturers.
The team at cap hpi has led industry efforts to manage the changes and worked closely with partners across the industry to ensure customers have the data they need to navigate the transition to WLTP CO2 emissions values. The cap hpi WLTP Emissions Service API gives dealers and fleets a solution to manage dynamically configured vehicles, and content collation of new, static values within new vehicle data (NVD).
WLTP comes into force in the UK on 1 April for VED and 6 April 2020 for BiK. Vehicles registered after this date will be taxed using the new WLTP CO2 emissions values. The values will relate to the specific configuration of an individual vehicle, taking optional equipment fitted to the vehicle into account for the first time.
The requirement for the supply and consumption of the new values from manufacturers has impacted the whole industry, with manufacturers and downstream customers having to make significant changes to systems and business processes.
Beth Davies, product manager at cap hpi, said: “Our data contains static WLTP values; currently there is a 90% fill level of WLTP CO2 across all brands, and following discussions with manufacturers, we will continue to increase this over the coming weeks. Data for both NEDC and WLTP values are available, and support is on-hand to advise on using the new vehicle data. We have also developed a real-time solution for customers that gives them confidence in the data to navigate the transition.
“We understand these changes represent a significant shift for the industry and getting it wrong can prove costly. That’s why we’ve focused considerable resources on collecting, collating and providing this data ahead of the legislation changes to ensure a smooth transition for our customers.
If options are added to a derivative, then the WLTP CO2 emissions values will change. It can have a significant impact on its tax band. The new WLTP Emissions Service API for dynamically configured vehicles handles these scenarios.
Davies concluded: “We believe a dual solution provides the best support to our customers through the change to the new values. The team is working with customers to implement a WLTP Emissions Service API for dynamically configured vehicles, and content collation of new, static values within NVD.”