Nearly 1 in 10 UK hauliers recruiting to manage Brexit impact

With 66% of UK hauliers concerned about the increased admin required in preparation to cross the border, they reveal the changes caused by the Brexit transition.
A study reveals that UK hauliers are seeing varying impacts after the Brexit transition period ended on 1st January, including jobs created, redundancies and 6% stating they’re no longer working with EU-based companies.
Specialist UK haulage loads platform, Haulage Exchange, asked employees from 32 UK-based haulage companies for their insights on how Brexit has affected, and will affect, their business, as well as what they need in order to adapt to the changes.
There are a number of UK haulage companies that have seen positive impacts from the Brexit changes – 15% of haulage companies have seen an increase in demand. Employment opportunities have also been created, with 9% of UK haulage companies increasing employee numbers.
This is contrasted by other companies feeling the strain – 21% of haulage companies stated that they have lost business as an impact of Brexit. This has affected logistics employees, with 15% of companies having to make redundancies.
What changes have logistics businesses seen as a result of Brexit?
- 21% have lost business
- 15% have had to make redundancies
- 9% have increased staff members
- 15% have seen an increase in demand
- 6% are no longer working with EU-based companies
- 40% say nothing has changed
What do haulage companies believe is going to have the most impact on business during January?
When haulage companies were asked which impact will have the greatest impact on business, 94% of respondents stated that they are negatively impacted by the changes.
75% of UK haulage companies stated that increased waiting time at the border would impact their business the most. 66% of respondents stated increased time spent in admin in preparation to cross the border, followed by 50% of companies which would be most impacted by higher tariffs imposed on goods.
What effects of Brexit most impact your company?
- Increased waiting time at the border – 75%
- Increased time spent in admin in preparation to cross the border – 66%
- Higher tariffs imposed on goods – 50%
- Less access to European goods – 44%
- Changing licensing and registration requirements – 41%
- Less access to European staff – 25%
- We don’t believe we’ll be impacted – 6%
Full findings from the UK Hauliers Brexit Transition Survey can be found on the Haulage Exchange website.
Sam Wilkinson, Chief Revenue Officer at Transport Exchange Group, says: “With the Brexit transition period over, our focus is to ensure users of our market-leading Freight Exchange platforms, Courier Exchange and Haulage Exchange, can continue to carry goods to and from the EU without disruption.
According to our survey, delays at ports and paperwork are front of mind for carriers. To ensure they can be prepared and avoid delays we are working with industry experts to provide educational content that will be signposted directly from within our platform.
We expect that freight will continue to move and Transport Exchange Group will continue to lead the way for UK Freight Exchange platforms.”
Gerhard Stolpa
( Monday, January 11, 2021 - 08:19 )
No Brit can be surprised by the EU-border regime,as it existed already at the time of the Brexit-referendum for all third countries of which Great Britain is now one.The problem is made alone by the British government with Boris and Gove were unable to marshal the border crossings.It is a shame vor Britannia rules the waves that small countries like Iceland or even tiny Farör master their export with all needed papers.