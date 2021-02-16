Headline News

5 ways to get a better deal when it comes to car insurance

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 08:50
No Comments
660 Views
General News, Insurance, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

For all car-owners, taking out insurance can often be an unexpected, expensive addition to your monthly outgoings. A common mistake is letting your insurance renew automatically, without shopping around for better deals as many insurers increase their prices annually. There are ways you can ensure you get the best deal when it comes to insuring your car.

car insuranceHere, Quick Car Finance shares 5 ways to get a better deal when it comes to car insurance:

▪ No claims, no price increase – A great way to keep your car insurance low is by building up a no claims bonus – this is where you don’t make any claims on your insurance, avoiding accidents and collisions. The longer you have no claims, the cheaper your insurance policy should be.

▪ Engine size – Cars will smaller engines tend to be cheaper to insure. This is down to the logic that bigger engines encourage faster driving which increases your chances of crashing or bumping your vehicle. If your car has an unnecessarily large engine for the journeys you make, it may be worth considering trading it in for a vehicle with a smaller one.

▪ Mileage management – The less you drive your car, the less risk you are to insurers. Therefore, they are more likely to offer you a better deal when it comes to your car insurance. Try using alternative methods of transport, only using your car for long, necessary journeys.

▪ Consider insurance type – Rather than your bog-standard insurance, it can sometimes be cheaper to invest in third party or fire and theft policy. It’s important to really shop around and do your research before committing to another year of overpriced insurance.

▪ Annual payment – Paying in one large lump sum, if possible, is recommended when it comes to car insurance. If your payment is broken down monthly, interest can increase the overall sum you end up paying.

Tags

Related Article

apprenticeships

Freight association encourages members to con...

Feb 16, 2021No Comments

As National Apprenticeship week comes nears its end, the British International Freight Association has repeated its call for freight forwarding and logistics companies to consider recruiting apprentices.

Access XL

Home Bargains opt for Briti...

Home Bargains one the UK’s leading discount retailers has

Feb 16, 2021
Bio-LNG

Gregory Distribution instal...

Logistics business Gregory Distribution has continued its drive towards

Feb 16, 2021
MAN

MAN launches software upgra...

MAN Trucks has launched a new digital service called

Feb 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201921,534 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,610 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,184 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,578 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,242 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing