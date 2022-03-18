Red Diesel: Warning to users to get their tanks in order

National waste management experts CSG have issued a warning to users of red diesel to ensure any surplus fuel in storage tanks is collected and disposed of correctly, to avoid heavy fines.
From 1 April 2022, rebated fuels such as red diesel are no longer permitted for most industry sectors, as part of the Government’s efforts to meet climate change and air quality targets.
As a result, many industrial users may find themselves unwittingly breaking the law by continuing to store and use rebated fuels.
Jen Cartmell, Treatment Director for CSG, said: “The Government guidance is clear – anyone with surplus stock must ensure it is sold to a registered dealer, given to someone still allowed to use it, or appoint an approved waste oil company such as CSG to recover and dispose of the fuel.
“In our experience, users will not only want to comply with the regulations but will also be keen to ensure any surplus red diesel needing to be removed from their premises is collected and disposed of to the highest safety and environmental standards.
“Our specialist oil recovery team are experts in tank cleaning, maintenance and decommissioning, using both high-pressure jetting and our own specialist equipment.
“We can remove any leftover rebated fuel residue from storage tanks and safely transport it to one of our licensed oil treatment plants where it is treated and disposed of in accordance with the latest legislation.
“This complete cleaning, collection and disposal service offers customers complete peace of mind that they can continue their operations knowing all legal and environmental requirements have been met.”
The changes will affect most businesses and individuals that currently supply or use rebated diesel and biofuels, including marked oils.
Commonly used in industries with heavy machinery, such as construction or agriculture, the fuel was marked with a red dye to identify it as subject to a rebate from the full fuel duty rate as that was intended only as a tax for road-going vehicles.
The new legislation aims to incentive users to improve the energy efficiency of their vehicles or machinery or invest in cleaner alternatives, by making most users pay the full rate of fuel duty.
The fuels affected include rebated red diesel, rebated Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), rebated biodiesel and bioblend, Kerosene taxed at the rebated diesel rate and fuel substitutes.
Full details of the rules, including the remaining exemptions, can be found at www.gov.uk
Jen Cartmell added: “Users of rebated fuel do still have a little time to prepare for the changes.
“They must plan to use up their current supply and only order as much as they can expect to use by 31 March. Stockpiling is not permitted and HMRC may carry out spot check of storage tanks to ensure nobody continues to use the rebated fuel after April.
“Our specialist team is on hand to support any customers needing help to comply with the new rules.”
CSG is one of the UK’s leading providers of waste oil collection and disposal services, supporting customers across the automotive, rail, engineering, agriculture, marine, plant hire and utility sectors.
The company operates from 27 sites across the UK and is one of the largest privately-owned industrial and domestic environmental waste management groups in Britain. CSG employs more than 500 people nationally, supporting a national network of waste treatment and recovery centres.