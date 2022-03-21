VodaFone
Car Testing at Thatcham Research

The IMI recognises Thatcham Research

Monday, March 21, 2022 - 09:33
Following the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Dinner hosted in central London (March 17), Thatcham Research is pleased to announce that it has been recognised for its ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Motor Industry’.

Thatcham Research logoThe IMI, a professional industry body focused on helping people working in the automotive sector to attain and develop skills, hosts the prestigious annual event to celebrate the talent, commitment and passion driving the sector forward.

Lead presenter of ITV Lunchtime News, Nina Hossain, presented the award to Thatcham Research in recognition of its unwavering support not only for apprentices during the pandemic but also the wider repair sector through its dedicated research and training programmes.

Dean Lander, head of repair sector services, who collected the award on behalf of Thatcham Research said: “Thatcham Research remains committed to providing an excellent foundation for future talent, helping to nurture successful and thriving careers in the repair industry. It is tremendously rewarding to have been recognised in this way by the IMI, an outstanding professional body which shares that very same commitment to the development of people.”

“We would also like to thank all the apprentices who showed incredible dedication through difficult times to complete their programme. The new skills and fresh impetus they bring are essential to the industry, as we adapt to the new challenges modern vehicles present to repair.”

Throughout the pandemic, Thatcham Research ensured that apprentices on its programme remained on track. It refused to implement a ‘break in learning’, with 93 per cent completing their training, meeting all deadlines and becoming ‘timely achievers’.

It also invested in online learning and virtual classroom capabilities to make it possible for Thatcham Research apprentices to become fully competent in their trade.

Thatcham Research has also shown technical innovation through the launch of its blended ‘EV Ready’ training programme.

Steve Nash, chief executive of the IMI said on the night: “Thatcham Research won this award because it’s such a monumentally influential organisation; everyone in the industry is touched by it’s work. It holds a unique position in the sector and is always pushing the boundaries forward. More than ever before, as technology continues to bring significant change, we need the expertise that Thatcham Research brings to bear.”

