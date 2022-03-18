VodaFone
Headline News

Fuel Cell

Hydrogen fuel cell and a MAN van

First Hydrogen’s green hydrogen van to begin demonstrator testing in June

Friday, March 18, 2022 - 00:15
No Comments
924 Views
Fuel Cell, General News, Hydrogen Vans, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Top News

First Hydrogen is pleased to report on the progress of its two demonstrator FCEV vehicles as part of its partnerships with Ballard Power Systems Inc. and AVL Powertrain UK Limited. The two demonstrator vehicles, sourced from MAN, part of the Volkswagen Group, are located at AVL’s UK headquarters. One has been stripped down and used for detailed design and packaging assessments to accommodate the Ballard hydrogen fuel cell, the balance of plant systems, and the hydrogen (H2) fuel tanks. This includes the preparations for the installation of the hydrogen fuel cell, the power battery and the H2 fuel tanks.  The second vehicle is for the control systems analysis and integration.

Steve Gill

Steve Gill

The first of two hydrogen fuel cell stacks provided by Ballard has been built with the addition of all required components, including air system, thermal management and cooling system and hydrogen supply.  This fuel cell system assembly has been shipped to AVL’s headquarters in Graz, Austria for testing and fuel-cell optimisation.  The second fuel cell system assembly will follow shortly.

Following optimisation, the fuel cells systems will be shipped back to AVL in the UK for integration and commissioning in the vehicles. Road/track testing is expected to be on schedule for June 2022 with final delivery for road use in September 2022 and First Hydrogen will then be able to showcase its’ zero-emission commercial van to replace petrol/diesel-powered fleets. In parallel with the development of the demonstrator vehicles, the Company is pursuing green hydrogen production projects in the UK and elsewhere. First Hydrogen’s development of its state-of-the-art mobility refuelling station continues with FEV Consulting GmbH of Aachen Germany.

Steve Gill, CEO Automotive of First Hydrogen said: “We are very pleased with the progress for the delivery of our two demonstrator vehicles, working with our partners AVL and Ballard. We are substantially on track to showcase our road-going vehicles with customers in September 2022, as originally planned. Our joint development of this hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will set us apart as a market leader for fuel cell vehicles in the light commercial space and in good stead for our next generation of bespoke hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which will incorporate all the technical development we have achieved so far.”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

CSG Tanker beside fuel storage tanks

Red Diesel: Warning to users to get their tan...

Mar 18, 2022No Comments

National waste management experts CSG have issued a warning to users of red diesel to ensure any surplus fuel in storage tanks is collected and disposed of

Veolia driver

Veolia advances health and ...

Leading resource management company, Veolia, working through its specialist

Mar 17, 2022
Lorry driver

Licence Check adds new driv...

Licence Check has added a new free-to-use drivers’ CPC

Mar 17, 2022
IVECO Daily 7-Tonne

IVECO Daily 7-Tonne ticks a...

As a brand that has built its name in

Mar 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Supply chain image

    Making the most of supplier in...

    What was once “nice to

    Mar 14, 20224,794 Views
    White lorry on the road

    IMI voices concern over double...

    The shortage of drivers in

    Mar 10, 20223,684 Views
    Low level view of lorries

    Aviva and Zego announce deal t...

    Aviva and Zego have today

    Mar 09, 20223,438 Views

    Four key requirements for opti...

    The rapid growth of EV

    Mar 14, 20223,390 Views
    Hino Truck testing an Allison electric axle

    Hino Trucks begins testing and...

    Hino Trucks has completed the

    Mar 11, 20222,916 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,626 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021148,416 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202162,910 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,530 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202224,264 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing