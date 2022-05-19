Headline News

Fleet Management

Digger

Construction fleets’ fuel bills could increase by at least 50%

Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 07:12
No Comments
456 Views
Fleet Management, Fuel, General News, News, Newsletter, Red Diesel, Top News

Construction fleets’ fuel bills could increase by at least 50% following axing of red diesel rebate, warns RAM Tracking

Fleets that have construction vehicles on their books could see their fuel bills double following a change in legislation that leaves businesses unable to take advantage of cheaper diesel, warns RAM Tracking, a leading vehicle tracking, dashcam and fleet management company.

As of 1 April, this year, the government banned the use of red diesel in vehicles that are used for construction work, with the government changing the rules to help the UK meet its net-zero ambitions.

Red diesel is a rebated form of diesel that can be used in a variety of off-road applications. Red dye is added to standard, white diesel to help inspectors identify if it is being used illegally and the rebate is used to offset fuel duty – worth nearly 58 pence per litre – making a significant contribution to cost savings for construction and agricultural users.

The rule change could not have come at a worse time for fleets that use vehicles for construction work. Since the start of the year, the average price of a litre of normal diesel has increased by 28.21p a litre.

Businesses that use construction vehicles are therefore set to see their fuel bills increase dramatically. For instance, a Hitachi ZX210 21-ton excavator has a 400-litre fuel tank capacity. On 3 January 2022, it would have cost around £360 to fill the tank with red diesel. As of 2 May 2022, it would cost roughly £700 to fill the same vehicle with normal diesel.

Nick McClellan, managing director at RAM Tracking, said: “Fuel duty adds almost 58p per litre to the price of fuel and with prices in the UK having recently hit a new record high, with the average cost of diesel at £1.77 a litre, so the change in rules will be a kick in the teeth for businesses that have to use heavy equipment on a daily basis.

Nick suggested that businesses can encourage their drivers to make some minor changes in order to gain further fuel savings.

He added: “RAM predicts that businesses that use construction vehicles could easily see their fuel bills double as a result of this change in ruling.

“At a time of high costs of living and rising energy prices, it’s worth changing driver behaviour to minimise burning precious fuel, such as avoid idling for too long, keeping tyres pumped up, not going too fast or too slow, avoiding braking aggressively and better route optimisation.”

RAM Tracking’s services are designed to monitor and optimise the areas that help drivers – and businesses – save fuel, too.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

1000 miles of charging included when you leas...

May 19, 2022No Comments

GRIDSERVE Car Leasing, the electric car and charging specialist, is offering 1000 miles of free electric motoring* for every car leased this May and June. The offer

LCV conversion

Alphabet launches new LCV c...

Alphabet (GB), leasing and mobility specialist, has enhanced its

May 19, 2022
Repairing a windscreen

Belron UK reduces carbon em...

Belron UK Limited, the parent company of Autoglass®, has

May 19, 2022
SightLine

Goodyear SightLine: tyre in...

As vehicles – and their surroundings – increasingly and

May 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20226,102 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20225,658 Views
    Car Share

    Young people don’t want to o...

    Most OEMs are working overtime

    May 12, 20225,538 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20225,178 Views

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks demonstra...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks underlined its technological

    May 16, 20223,972 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,868 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,452 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,694 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202233,432 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,250 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing