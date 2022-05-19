Belron UK reduces carbon emissions by over 40%

Belron UK Limited, the parent company of Autoglass®, has reduced its carbon emissions by 43% over the past four years, a reduction of over 5,600 tonnes, as part of its ongoing commitment to responsible business practices.
New figures, released today in Belron UK’s Responsible Business Insights Report, show that the business created 13,219 tonnes of CO2 equivalent Scope 1 emissions across its operations in 2018, but this was reduced to 7,583 tonnes in 2021 following the successful rollout of several sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing the business’ environmental impact.
The new report reveals the steps Belron UK has taken to drive a positive impact amongst its people, the communities it operates in, and the environment. Other initiatives outlined include all business leaders taking part in mental health champion training to support colleagues to be their best and the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting those less fortunate. Autoglass® also announced last year that it now purchases 100% of electricity from renewable sources and recycles 100% of all its waste glass.
Belron UK Limited trades as Autoglass® and Laddaw®. Autoglass® is the leading vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration specialist in the UK; while Laddaw® is the UK distribution and wholesale arm for vehicle replacement glass and other associated products.
Initiatives launched by Belron UK to reduce carbon emissions include:
- The removal of certain delivery options and internal routes which results in a reduction in the number of miles driven by the Laddaw® fleet by 2,400 per day.
- The introduction of telematics systems in 95% of commercial vehicles, which allows the business to monitor driver behaviour and target unsustainable driving habits such as harsh accelerating and over-revving.
- The use of more electric vehicles as company cars, with this fleet now made up of over 20% fully electric vehicles and 10% hybrid vehicles, creating a significant reduction in tailpipe emissions.
- A refreshing of the commercial fleet so that now the fleet is 95% Euro 6 emissions compliant, with the final Euro 5 vans to be replaced in 2022.
These schemes led to a reduction in the business’ total fuel spend by 40% and vehicle idling by 50% over the last four years, helping to contribute to the overall reduction in carbon emissions.
Taxiarchis Konstantopoulos, Managing Director at Autoglass® says: “Everything our people do is centred on caring for our customers and the communities in which we operate, and so we want to ensure we are providing our services in a responsible way that demonstrates how business can be a force for change. We are proud of the progress we have made in reducing our carbon emissions over the last few years, but there is still more to be done. The whole business is united in our focus to be as sustainable as possible, and we are working hard to reduce our emissions still further and ensure a greener, more environmentally-friendly business.”