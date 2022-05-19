Headline News

Alphabet launches new LCV conversion partner network

Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 07:30
Alphabet (GB), leasing and mobility specialist, has enhanced its LCV offering by launching a new network of approved UK conversion partners ahead of this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show. The newly contracted suppliers will work alongside Alphabet’s existing team of dedicated commercial vehicle experts to ensure every detail from racking to livery is taken care of for Alphabet customers.

The exclusive nationwide supplier network comprises nine approved LCV conversion specialists covering seven core categories; internal van provision, construction body and dry freight, minibus and wheelchair accessible vehicles, refrigerated vehicles, livery and media.

“Alphabet experienced strong demand for LCVs in 2021 and with no signs of things slowing in 2022, we want to ensure that even the most complex fleet requirements are expertly implemented with little to no downtime for our customers. Successful mobility depends on a great supplier network and each of our partners have been chosen for their specialist experience, enabling our customers to continue to receive quality vehicles and service, while benefitting from access to a wide range of fully-managed bespoke solutions at competitive prices,” said Simon Simmons, LCV National Corporate Sales Manager, Alphabet (GB).

While Alphabet’s commercial vehicle team is always on hand to support, Alphabet customers can also take advantage of a range of self-serve options with Alphabet’s online ordering portal. The portal brings the available LCV fleet and conversion options to life in an intuitive digital format, allowing customers to select a vehicle type and explore 360-degree visuals of the options, before submitting their order through the portal.

Once the order has been confirmed, the conversion process is carefully managed with the help of Alphabet’s online Build Management System. The live system provides full visibility of each vehicle’s progress throughout the build process and end-to-end co-ordination of the order specification across the network to ensure all parties are working together seamlessly. The system engages the conversion partners to complete the conversion within the scheduled timeframe, as well as managing the collection of existing vehicles, so that the new fleet can be mobilised with minimal disruption.

“LCV specification, preparation and mobilisation can be a complicated process and we want to simplify this as much as we can for our customers. The dedicated specialists in our new partner network complement our in-house LCV experts perfectly and allow us to continue to have the very best teams in place to support our customers. We’ve already had the opportunity to deliver some exciting projects with our new network and now that it’s fully live, we’re looking forward to rolling-out more industry leading solutions as we continue to help our customers mobilise their fleets, as quickly and easily as possible”, said Simmons.

Alphabet’s Commercial Vehicle team will be on hand to share their expertise and discuss the network in more detail at the Commercial Vehicle Show from 24-26 May on stand 5D98.

