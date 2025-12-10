Headline News

Lets follow the EU & move ICE car ban to 2040

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - 09:28
FairFuelUK calls on the Prime Minister, via the letter shown below, to drop the 2030 ban on the sale of new diesel or petrol cars and move it alongside the EU’s latest, common-sense decision to move its 2035 ban to 2040.

The letter can be downloaded here: FairFuelUK 2030 Ban Letter to the PM

In the last 24 hours, over 30,000 emails (and counting) have been sent to the Prime Minister and Energy and Transport Secretaries, calling for the 2030 ban to be scrapped. UK drivers and FairFuelUK supporters have sent these emails, worried sick about the high cost of driving and the undemocratic imposition of the 2030 ban.

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK, said: “The Government is sleepwalking into an economic Armageddon which they can easily avoid. FairFuelUK’s supporters call on Keir Starmer to put an end to the virtue signalling and unconsulted and undemocratic attempt to ban new diesel and petrol cars. The Cebr tell us and real people who need their vehicles that the 2030 cliff-edge target will bankrupt the economy, wreck personal finances, destroy jobs and automotive manufacturing, break the national grid, and prevent the development of more effective clean transport choices.

“It’s not too late to incentivise manufacturers to drive environmental change, rather than decreeing a scientifically baseless, ill-informed green policy simply to massage the Government’s political ego and arrogantly boast on an equally clueless climate change world stage. This policy is patently insane when cost-effective clean air solutions supported by drivers are already here.”

They have received thousands of reasons why drivers believe the 2030 Ban should be scrapped. Here is one response, chosen at random and shown below, that was sent to the Prime Minister earlier today. This is a typical example of the many that have been sent to No. 10 through FairFuelUK’s lobbying and online advocacy.

