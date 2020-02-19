Keyfuels announces 3,000th UK fuel ite

Keyfuels announces today that it has over 3,000 network sites in the United Kingdom (UK) strengthening its position as the largest commercial fuel network in the region.
The milestone was passed by adding the Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster to the network in December 2019, a site located in a prime position close to the M18. The total number of Keyfuels network sites at the end of 2019 has risen to 3,067, over a 5% increase in sites year on year.
The Keyfuels network has seen tremendous growth across the last decade, with an increase of nearly 40% over the last five years alone and having nearly doubled in size since 2013. Such significant growth of the network ensures all its customers have more choice and convenience when it comes to refueling in the UK.
Furthermore, the company has plans to add a further 100 sites to its roster of service stations in early 2020 through key partners, including Welcome Break, Moto, Motor Fuel Group and Rontec.
This focus on customer needs has been integral to Keyfuels, something that is reflected in its latest customer satisfaction survey. The results revealed the company retained its rating as industry leader in 2019, achieving an overall Net Promoter score of 55%, an increase on the 2018 score of 50%. The company also excelled across the board for service attributes, including easy to use reporting tools, innovative solutions, card control and security features and network range.
Paul Holland, managing director of UK Fuel at FLEETCOR, said: “We are really pleased to break through this landmark number of UK fuel sites accepting Keyfuels. It is another strong indicator of our continued growth and offering our customers the greatest choice and maximum convenience for their fueling needs. Having started with just 30 sites over 40 years ago, today the Keyfuels network gives commercial vehicles unrivalled fuel site access on all major routes.
“In addition, ensuring that we provide the best service and experience to our customers has been our priority throughout that time. So whilst 93% of our customers are satisfied with our service, and 95% would choose us as a partner again in the future, we remain firmly determined to keep providing quality, innovative solutions that keep the UK’s fleet drivers on the road, with minimal disruption or inconvenience when refueling.”
A spokesperson on behalf of Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster, commented: “We are proud to be a key partner of Keyfuels and contribute to the company’s 3,000th UK fuel site milestone. As we are witnessing volatility in the fuel market, it is as important as ever for fuel card providers and fuel sites to offer fleets the right solutions that keep them on the road and in control of their budgets.”
Keyfuels, with over 35 years’ experience and managing over 1.8 billion litres of diesel each year, is the largest multi-branded network for commercial vehicles, due to it its continued growth. The network includes motorway sites, supermarkets and oil company brands, as well as covering all major routes throughout the UK.