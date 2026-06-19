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Whistl invests £3.5m in new electric and fuel-efficient van fleet

Whistl invests £3.5m in new electric and fuel-efficient van fleet

Friday, June 19, 2026 - 07:03
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Decarbonisation, Electric Fleet, Electric Vans, Fleet Management, Green Case Studies, News, Newsletter, Top News

Whistl, a leading UK delivery management specialist in fulfilment, mail and parcel services, has announced the rollout of 80 new vehicles as part of a £3.5 million investment designed to strengthen its nationwide van fleet and support its long-term sustainability goals.

The new vehicles are being introduced through a leasing agreement with Grosvenor Leasing and include a combination of fully electric, zero-emission vans and highly fuel-efficient diesel models. The fleet will be deployed across Whistl’s operations over the coming months to enhance delivery performance, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The order comprises 31 Renault Master E-TECH Advanced electric vans, 41 Renault Master Blue dCi Advance diesel vans and eight Mercedes-Benz Sprinter diesel vans. Each vehicle will feature Whistl’s updated corporate livery, which was first introduced across the company’s trailer fleet in 2025.

Whistl invests £3.5m in new electric and fuel-efficient van fleet

Image: Whistl

As part of the investment, the new fleet will be equipped with Targa Telematics technology, enabling real-time monitoring of vehicle performance, condition and operational efficiency. The integrated system also provides a comprehensive back-office maintenance platform, helping to maximise uptime and streamline fleet management.

To further enhance safety and security, all vehicles will be fitted with 24/7 CCTV monitoring technology supplied by Exerios Technologies.

Alongside the fleet upgrade, Whistl is investing in driver development. Drivers across the company’s van network are undertaking advanced efficiency and safety training delivered by Whistl’s in-house driver training team in partnership with PDT Fleet Training Solutions. The programme is designed to support safer driving practices, improve fuel efficiency and reduce operational risk.

The investment forms part of Whistl’s broader strategy to modernise its fleet while progressing towards its environmental objectives. By combining electric vehicles with the latest generation of efficient diesel vans, the company aims to balance operational requirements with carbon reduction targets.

Ian Keilty, CEO of Whistl, said: “We are continuing to invest in our transport fleet and our people to ensure we operate as efficiently and safely as possible. A pragmatic combination of new electric and highly efficient diesel vans enables us to make meaningful progress in reducing our carbon footprint and supports our ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2045.

“By combining the latest vehicle technology with enhanced driver training, we can further improve operational efficiency and safety while reducing carbon emissions across our network.”

The latest fleet expansion highlights the growing role of technology, driver training and alternative powertrains in helping logistics operators improve performance while meeting increasingly ambitious sustainability goals.

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