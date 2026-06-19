Northgate Mobility to showcase ‘One Fleet’ proposition at RTX 2026

Northgate Mobility will highlight its integrated ‘One Fleet’ proposition at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026, demonstrating how businesses can access a comprehensive range of commercial vehicle solutions through a single provider.
Exhibiting on Stand O10, Northgate Mobility will bring together the expertise and capabilities of its specialist businesses, including Northgate Vehicle Hire, traffic management specialist Northgate Highways (formerly Blakedale), and refrigerated vehicle provider Northgate Temperature Controlled (FridgeXpress).
The ‘One Fleet’ proposition is designed to give customers access to a broad portfolio of vehicle types and fleet services from across Northgate Mobility’s combined fleet of approximately 60,000 vehicles. By consolidating specialist vehicle solutions under one offer, the company aims to simplify fleet management while supporting a wide range of operational requirements.
Visitors to the stand will be able to explore a selection of vehicles representing multiple specialist applications. The display will include heavier commercial vehicles such as an 18-tonne IVECO Eurocargo Impact Protection Vehicle (IPV) and a 7.2-tonne IVECO Daily traffic management vehicle.
The showcase will also feature a diverse range of 3.5-tonne vehicles, including an Isuzu ARB Tipper, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Tail Lift, MAN Van Mounted Access Platform and a Ford Ranger 4×4 Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP). These will be complemented by both an electric light commercial vehicle and a refrigerated van, highlighting the breadth of Northgate Mobility’s specialist fleet offering.
Alongside its vehicle display, Northgate Mobility will provide visitors with access to its Drive to Zero Consultancy service. The consultancy offers businesses independent, brand-agnostic advice on fleet electrification and decarbonisation, helping operators assess and implement the most appropriate low-emission vehicle strategies for their fleets.
The service is designed to support organisations at every stage of their transition to electric vehicles, from initial feasibility studies through to deployment and operational optimisation.
Neil McCrossan, managing director at Northgate Mobility, said: “We’re using RTX as a platform to showcase our businesses within Northgate Mobility and bring our One Fleet proposition to life. By combining the strengths of our specialist businesses, we can support customers with a much broader range of fleet requirements, all through a single, joined-up approach.
“Whether it’s specialist vehicles, temperature-controlled solutions or support with electrification, our team on Stand O10 will be on hand to help customers find the right solution for their operation.”
Road Transport Expo 2026 takes place from 30 June to 2 July at NAEC Stoneleigh and is regarded as one of the UK’s leading road transport industry events. The exhibition brings together fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from across the commercial vehicle sector to showcase the latest innovations, products and services shaping the future of transport.