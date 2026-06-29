Bridgestone to launch new fleet TCO Calculator at RTX 2026

Bridgestone is set to unveil a new Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator at this year’s Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026, giving commercial fleet operators a powerful new tool to identify hidden cost savings and improve operational efficiency.
Exhibiting on Stand G51 in Hall 2 at the NAEC Stoneleigh from 30 June to 2 July, Bridgestone will demonstrate how the calculator uses real operational data to help fleets build a tailored business case and uncover opportunities to reduce costs across their operations.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Bridgestone’s commercial sales team and explore the company’s complete portfolio of fleet solutions, including premium tyres, Bandag retread products, Fleetcare fleet management services and Webfleet telematics technology.
With fuel prices, operational efficiency and sustainability continuing to dominate fleet managers’ priorities, Bridgestone believes a comprehensive approach to fleet performance is more important than ever.
The company’s latest Ecopia ENLITEN tyre range will be on display, showcasing technology designed to deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and lower running costs. Alongside this, Bridgestone’s Duravis range has been engineered to maximise tyre life and reduce premature removals, helping fleets increase mileage and improve return on investment.
Bandag’s hot and cold retread solutions will also feature prominently. Designed to deliver a second life comparable to Bridgestone’s premium truck and bus tyres, the retread programme enables fleets to maximise casing usage, extend tyre life and support circular economy principles without compromising performance.
David Almazan, Head of Region and Commercial Business Unit Director, Bridgestone, said: “Fleet operators are under constant pressure to reduce costs while maintaining performance, compliance and sustainability targets. That’s why we’re bringing together the full breadth of our commercial offering at RTX.
“Every fleet is different, which is why we encourage operators to use our TCO Calculator to understand where the biggest opportunities lie for their own business. Combined with the expertise of our sales team, it allows us to create tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by each customer.
“Whether it’s reducing fuel consumption through Ecopia, increasing mileage with Duravis, extending tyre life with Bandag retreading or unlocking operational efficiencies through Fleetcare and Webfleet, we have a complete package designed to help fleets lower their total cost of ownership.”
Bridgestone will also showcase Fleetcare, its integrated fleet management solution that combines premium tyres and services with Webfleet, Europe’s leading fleet management platform.
Among the latest innovations on display will be Fleet Advisor, an AI-powered assistant that delivers faster, data-driven insights into fleet performance. Visitors can also learn more about Webfleet’s expanding OEM.connect programme, which allows compatible vehicles to connect directly to the platform without requiring additional hardware.
Together, these technologies help fleet operators improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, enhance driver safety and make more informed operational decisions.
David added: “What makes Bridgestone unique is the way our solutions work together. We can help fleets save fuel, maximise tyre life, reduce downtime, improve visibility and support sustainability goals through a single trusted mobility partner.”
Fleet operators can visit Bridgestone and Webfleet on Stand G51, Hall 2 throughout RTX 2026 to see the TCO Calculator in action and discover how integrated fleet management solutions can help lower operating costs.