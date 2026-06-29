RAC Connected: data-led driver coaching could cut fleet fuel costs

The RAC is urging UK fleet operators to make greater use of telematics data to reduce fuel costs, revealing that smarter driver engagement could deliver fuel savings of up to 15%.
With fuel remaining one of the biggest operating expenses for commercial fleets, the organisation says businesses under increasing cost pressure can achieve immediate savings by focusing on driver behaviour rather than costly vehicle replacements.
Analysis from the RAC suggests that excessive engine idling, harsh acceleration, sudden braking and inefficient route planning are responsible for a significant proportion of unnecessary fuel consumption. While these driving habits may appear minor on an individual level, their cumulative impact across large fleets can result in substantial additional costs.
Using its RAC Connected platform, powered by CalAmp technology, the RAC is helping businesses move beyond basic vehicle tracking by providing real-time telematics insights that enable fleet managers to identify inefficient driving patterns and improve fuel efficiency.
With diesel prices standing at 170.01p per litre, the technology offers fleet operators a practical way to reduce operating costs without investing in new vehicles. By analysing driver behaviour, organisations can provide targeted coaching and constructive feedback that encourages more efficient driving habits and delivers long-term fuel savings.
The benefits extend beyond lower fuel bills. Fleets adopting a data-led approach can also reduce vehicle wear and maintenance costs, lower carbon emissions and support wider sustainability objectives. Improved driving standards can also help reduce incidents linked to aggressive driving, an important consideration given that work-related journeys account for almost one in three fatalities on UK roads.
The RAC has implemented the same strategy across its own nationwide patrol fleet, using telematics data to optimise routes and monitor driver performance. The organisation says this has resulted in measurable reductions in fuel consumption, improved vehicle utilisation and enhanced safety, demonstrating how intelligent fleet data can deliver tangible operational improvements.
Geraint Jones, General Manager of RAC Connected Solutions, said: “Fuel cost pressure is now front of mind for almost every fleet operator. What we’re seeing is a clear shift—businesses don’t just want visibility anymore. They want actionable insight that helps them reduce costs straight away.
“The biggest opportunity isn’t just in the data—it’s in how you use it with drivers. When drivers are engaged and given clear, actionable feedback, the impact on fuel consumption can be both immediate and sustained.
“This is especially valuable for managers that aren’t in a position to replace their fleets with electric vehicles. Instead, with RAC Connected, there’s an opportunity to optimise what fleets already have—using data to reduce fuel spend, reduce carbon emissions, and improve road safety.”
RAC Connected is available now for UK commercial fleet operators. To learn more, visit rac.co.uk/business or contact the RAC Connected Services team at TelematicsSales@rac.co.uk.