Headline News

Coronavirus: FleetPoint will continue as normal

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 10:41
No Comments
186 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

In these difficult and worrying times, FleetPoint – the UK’s fastest growing news stream aimed at the fleet and transport sector, will continue as normal.

Arrangements are in place for staff to continue to bring you the latest stories and issues affecting the business, and we see no reason that the newsletter won’t go out as usual.

The situation seems to be changing by the hour, and no-one really knows where we’ll be by the end of the week, but be assured that FleetPoint will do everything it can to keep you informed of developments as we get them.

Finally, it isn’t all doom and gloom out there. There are still positive and interesting news stories in the fleet universe, and we will make sure that they are brought to you as usual.

On behalf of my team, we hope that you are safe and keep well. It may seem dark and difficult at the moment, but it will pass and we will be there as well.

Mark Salisbury, Editor, FleetPoint

Related Article

supply chain

Coronavirus outbreak reveals the weakest link...

Mar 18, 2020No Comments

For many firms, the outbreak of COVID-19 has meant staff working from home and more use of teleconferencing rather than face to face meetings. However, it’s a

BVRLA

COVID-19 response will rely...

The BVRLA has urged policymakers to work with the

Mar 18, 2020
Covid-19

SMMT response to chancellor...

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive: “We welcome the additional and

Mar 18, 2020
PRIM – Fleet Standards

PRIM – Fleet Standards ap...

PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for

Mar 18, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201416,620 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,206 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201816,092 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201415,876 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201914,910 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage