VodaFone
Headline News

Paolo Cappello

Thursday, March 3, 2022 - 06:30
No Comments
600 Views
Expert Bio

Paolo Cappello, General Manager at Air-Connected Mobility

Contributing Posts:

2022 mobility trends for connected fleets and beyond

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Frank Stoecker

Mar 03, 2022No Comments

Frank Stoecker is CEO and co-founder of EMnify. A successful serial entrepreneur and recognized telecoms expert for over 15 years, Frank anticipated early that the new wave

Andrew Tavener

Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes UK. Andrew has over twenty

Feb 13, 2022

Costas Xyloyiannis

Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and CEO of HICX, the

Jan 31, 2022

Stuart Walker

Stuart joined Airlabs in 2020 from European transport operator

Dec 07, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,618 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021147,258 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,830 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,612 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202222,764 Views
    Hot Topics
    Driving Simulator

    Driving when tired: how danger...

    Hazard anticipation, speed control and

    Feb 24, 20223,516 Views
    Red X sign onthe motorway

    Ambulance crews urge drivers t...

    National Highways and ambulance crews

    Feb 23, 20223,210 Views
    Volvo Truck FH I-Save

    Volvo Trucks improves fuel per...

    New refinements are being added

    Feb 22, 20223,198 Views

    Fleets to benefit from new Mic...

    Michelin has introduced a new

    Feb 22, 20223,138 Views

    The John Lewis Partnership rep...

    The John Lewis Partnership is

    Feb 23, 20222,946 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing