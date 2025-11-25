Litter on UK roads is getting worse

Littering on UK roads is getting worse. That’s the clear message from a new survey of more than 11,000 drivers by The AA, which reveals more than half (55%*) of drivers say they notice more litter on roads and surrounding areas. Sadly, these figures are up 3% from May 2024** where half of drivers said they regularly saw rubbish on UK streets.
In Scotland, slightly fewer respondents (50%) reported seeing more litter – below the UK average – suggesting some parts of the country are working hard to tackle the scourge of littering.
The findings also show that a majority of the public continues to support holding vehicle owners accountable when litter is thrown from their vehicles, even if they weren’t the ones throwing the litter out or driving at the time. This reflects a growing frustration with the state of the UK’s roadsides, and a steady endorsement of enforcement powers granted to local authorities.
Public Perception: Litter Levels Are Rising
The survey paints a stark picture of the public’s perception of roadside cleanliness. While 6% of respondents in both 2024 and 2025 said they are seeing less litter, the number who believe the situation has stayed the same has dropped from 39% to 36%, reflecting fears about worsening conditions.
Concern is particularly high among older age groups, who are more likely to notice changes in their local environments, and in specific regions. In the West Midlands, 63% of respondents said they are seeing more litter – the highest regional figure – followed by 58% in the Northeast and 57% in Eastern England and Yorkshire/Humberside.
These figures suggest that the issue is not only widespread but also deeply felt in communities across the UK.
The findings come despite ongoing efforts by local authorities, environmental charities, and national campaigns to raise awareness and reduce littering. The data suggests that these efforts, while valuable, may not yet be having the desired impact on public perception or behaviour.
Majority Still Back Fines for Vehicle-Related Littering
The survey also revisited public opinion on a key enforcement measure which came into force in February 2022**, which allows councils to issue civil penalties to the registered keeper of a vehicle from which litter is thrown – regardless of who was driving at the time.
The results show that while support has dipped slightly, a majority still back the principle of accountability for vehicle-related littering:
- In 2025, 51% of respondents agreed that this is a reasonable approach, compared to 54% in 2024
- 23% strongly agreed with the policy in both years
- 37% disagreed in 2025, up slightly from 34% in 2024
In Scotland, support is broadly in line with the national picture:
- 52% agree with the policy
- 37% disagree
The policy, which mirrors similar approaches used for speeding and congestion charges, is designed to overcome the difficulty of identifying the individual responsible for littering. While some respondents expressed concern about fairness, particularly in cases where the registered keeper was not present, the overall level of support suggests that the public recognises the need for practical enforcement tools.
Edmund King, Director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “There is no excuse for car litter louts and it’s time to resolve the litter problem once and for all. Tossing rubbish from vehicles spoils the environment, costs millions, and puts road workers’ lives at risk when they must clear up. It is not difficult for car occupants to bag it and bin it. It is astonishing the number of plastic bottles, take-away wrappers and even kitchen sinks discarded at the roadside.
“The rise in public concern about roadside litter is a wake-up call. The fact that most drivers support holding vehicle owners accountable shows there is public appetite for councils to enforce the rules more effectively. However, we must also ensure that councils have the resources and technology to apply these powers fairly and effectively. We need a national effort – combining education, enforcement, and corporate responsibility – to tackle what is fast becoming a roadside litter epidemic.”
John Read, founder of Clean Up Britain, said: “The data confirms what many of us see every day – litter is getting worse, and it’s damaging our environment and our communities.
“We need to treat this as a national emergency. That means tougher enforcement, better education, and a cultural shift in how we view littering.
“Everyone – from government to businesses to individuals – has a role to play.”
The AA’s Action Plan to Tackle Litter Crisis
- Increased funding for local authorities to support litter enforcement and clean-up operations.
- Public education campaigns to raise awareness of the environmental and safety risks of littering
- Stronger partnerships with businesses, particularly in the food and drink sector, to reduce packaging waste and promote responsible disposal.
- Investment in roadside infrastructure, such as larger and more prominent bins at lay-bys and service stations, to make it easier for drivers to dispose of waste properly.
* Yonder received 11,020 responses from AA members to its online poll between the 14th to 22nd October 2025. Yonder is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.
* *Yonder received 13,469 responses from AA members to its online poll between the 21st to 29th May 2024. Yonder is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.
*** The Littering From Vehicles Outside London (Keepers: Civil Penalties) (Amendment) Regulations 2021