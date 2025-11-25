Believ to install 470 EV Chargers in North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council, in partnership with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, has announced plans to install a minimum of 470 on-street Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points. The initiative aims to improve access to EV infrastructure for local residents, particularly those without off-street parking, and to support the region’s transition to cleaner, sustainable transport.
The project is primarily funded by Believ, with additional support from the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund. With one in four households in North Lincolnshire lacking private parking, the scheme will significantly enhance charging accessibility and encourage broader EV adoption across the area.
Charge points will be installed across both urban and rural areas, with a focus on residential zones to match local demand. A mix of fast and rapid chargers will be deployed, including 16 rapid and ultra-rapid units in key car parks, catering to drivers needing to charge en route.
Believ was selected through a competitive tender for its ability to offer affordable tariffs across all charging speeds, contactless payment options, and a comprehensive social value programme. The company’s experience ensures a reliable, consistent network to serve residents, businesses, and visitors alike.
Guy Bartlett, CEO of Believ, said: “We are thrilled to support North Lincolnshire Council in making EV ownership as inclusive as possible. Together, we aim to decarbonise transport and improve air quality, creating long-term benefits for the area.”
Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation, Keir Mather, highlighted the government’s backing of EV infrastructure: “We’re investing £381 million to deliver over 100,000 new chargers nationwide, including these additions in North Lincolnshire. A further £25 million will help people without driveways access cheaper charging rates. Local charge point numbers are up 47% in the past year, and our Electric Car Grant continues to help drivers save thousands on new EVs.”
Councillor David Rose, Cabinet Member for Environment and Strategy, added: “The next phase of our Charging Ahead project will install more EV points to meet the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors. Not everyone can charge at home, so locating a high number of chargers in residential areas is key to supporting cleaner transport choices now and in the future.”
This project reflects North Lincolnshire Council’s commitment to sustainable transport solutions, helping residents make the shift to EVs while reducing local emissions. The partnership with Believ ensures that the growing demand for EV infrastructure is met with an efficient, accessible, and future-ready network.
With widespread deployment of fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid chargers, North Lincolnshire is set to become a leader in EV accessibility in Northern England, making sustainable transport an achievable choice for more people in the community.