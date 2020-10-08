Headline News

Rental and leasing sector is up for the Clean Air Day challenge

Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 08:53
No Comments
684 Views
Clean Air Day, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

As Bath confirms its Clean Air Zone (CAZ) launch date, the rental and leasing sector stands ready to provide businesses with the low-emission vehicles they need to stay compliant.

Clean Air Day“Today (8th October 2020) is Clean Air Day and Bath is just the first of a number of cities which are due to announce more details of their CAZ plans, “ said BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney.

“Our members have a fleet of CAZ-compliant cars, vans and trucks ready to help businesses or individuals upgrade their vehicles to cleaner alternatives. We would advise people to consider their options now, to ensure that they can get the right vehicles in place at the right time.”

The BVRLA has been working with policymakers across the UK for a number of years to ensure that local and national clean air strategies are practical, effective and don’t place an unrealistic burden on road users. With six months to go until Bath becomes the first of many Clean Air Zone cities, the association is highlighting a couple of issues that must be addressed:

  • The Government must introduce a nationwide digital payment platform that provides a clear, consistent and proactive way for fleets to manage multiple vehicles entering multiple zones on a daily basis. A similar ‘auto pay’ function to that used on the Dart Crossing is essential, because it would enable fleets to register their vehicles and have them charged automatically as they enter a CAZ.
  • Local authorities must provide targeted financial assistance to firms that need support in upgrading their vans or trucks. These funds should be accessible for leased or rented vehicles – which thousands of businesses and individuals rely on for their transport needs.

“2021 is already set to be a challenging year, as the UK economy recovers from the impacts of Covid-19 restrictions and new ways of working. The introduction of Clean Air Zones will provide yet another test, but it is an essential one, and one that the vehicle rental and leasing sector is ready to help with, “ added Keaney.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

bp Chargemaster

UK’s largest EV infrastructure contract awa...

Oct 08, 2020No Comments

bp Chargemaster has been awarded a contract worth up to £21 million by Police Scotland to supply electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across its estates, in the

Ordnance Survey

Keeping roadsides up to spe...

Roadworks of some form are encountered by many road-users

Oct 08, 2020
hydrogen-powered double decker bus

The world’s first hydroge...

The world’s first hydrogen-powered double decker bus was revealed

Oct 08, 2020
Clean Air Day Scotland

Rent an all-electric vehicl...

To encourage more people to drive an electric vehicle

Oct 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201925,284 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201920,490 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201919,410 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201919,026 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201818,750 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing