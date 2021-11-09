EAN energises MFG’s first all-EV charging station

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the market leading independent forecourt operator, has opened its first all-EV charging station in Stretford, Manchester, with support from its power infrastructure partner Energy Assets Networks (EAN).
The site has been transformed from a carwash centre and comprises eight 150kW ultra-fast charging points, which enable battery recharge in 20-40 minutes, along with retail convenience store, food to go, restroom and vehicle valeting facilities.
EAN has developed a common connections specification for EV charging networks that enables operators such as MFG to build their country-wide presence more efficiently. As an independent network distribution operator, EAN provides technical and legal expertise alongside asset values to help advance progress on Britain’s nationwide EV charging infrastructure.
By the end of 2021, EAN will have partnered with MFG on 30 EV charging sites, with hundreds more planned by the company as part of its dual fuel strategy to harmonise its traditional fuel services with EV charging.
Alan Hutton, Strategic Network Planning Director at MFG, commented: “Opening our first all-EV charging station is a significant milestone for MFG, as we electrify our network across the UK.
“We have built a strong commercial partnership with EAN, founded on fast response and a ‘can-do’ attitude. As we roll out our dual-fuel strategy, they continue to play a key role in helping MFG electrify our locations which already serve millions of customers every week.”
Symon Gray, Head of Networks at EAN, added: “Electric vehicle ownership is on a rapid upward curve, reflecting both consumer demand for lower carbon technologies and growing confidence in charging network availability resulting from investment in services by leading operators such as MFG.
“We are delighted to be playing our part in creating a more sustainable approach to private mobility.”