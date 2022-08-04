PEUGEOT bolsters Royal Mail fleet of electric vans

PEUGEOT is providing Royal Mail with an additional 2,000 new electric vans to expand its growing fleet of electric vehicles. The order of new PEUGEOT e-Expert and PEUGEOT e-Partner vans will join circa 28,000 PEUGEOT vehicles already in use by the national delivery service.
PEUGEOT has been providing Royal Mail with vehicles since 2009. With the addition of 1,000 new PEUGEOT e-Partner and 1,000 PEUGEOT e-Expert vans, Royal Mail continues to work towards its aim of having 5,500 electric vehicles on its fleet by Spring 2023.
70 of Royal Mail’s delivery offices have made the transition to electrification so far, with many of the vehicles used to deliver parcels and packages to customers in cities which operate with low emission zones, such as London, Bristol, Glasgow, Cambridge, and Oxford.
Royal Mail’s commitment to reduce emissions throughout its operations comes hand in hand with PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, which aims to provide customers with an electrified variant of each model in its range by 2024.
Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said: “I am incredibly pleased that we can continue to support Royal Mail with models from our award-winning electric van range, including the PEUGEOT e-Partner, which is set to be produced right here in the UK at our Ellesmere Port plant from early next year. The PEUGEOT e-Partner and e-Expert make no compromise on useful volume or practicality compared with the diesel versions. With every van in our range already benefitting from an electric version and every car offering an electrified variant by 2024, we look forward to continuing our support of the Royal Mail and its ambition for a greener future.”
The PEUGEOT e-Partner and e-Expert have both received extensive praise from drivers and industry experts. The PEUGEOT e-Partner is powered by a 50kWh battery providing a range of up to 171 miles (WLTP). The van offers a load volume of 4.4m3 (matching its diesel equivalent) and a payload of up to 800kg. Customers can choose from two body styles (Standard and Long) and from Panel Van (up to 3 seats) and Crew Van (up to 5 seats) configurations.
Available with either a 50kWh or 75kWh battery, the PEUGEOT e-Expert offers up to 143 and 205 miles of range respectively (WLTP), while customers also have a choice of two lengths (Standard and Long). With a payload of up to 1226kg and a 6.6m3 load volume, the e-Expert is a highly practical medium van.