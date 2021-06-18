Headline News

Behind the Wheel: An electrifying partnership

Friday, June 18, 2021 - 09:26
No Comments
1,074 Views
Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, General News, Iveco, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Discover what happens when two of the world’s most innovative companies join forces to tackle a major challenge together. The ultimate goal of the partnership between CNH Industrial and Nikola Corporation is to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero emission heavy-duty trucks. The greatly reduced carbon footprint will provide concrete environmental benefits thereby contributing to a cleaner, greener future. In this latest episode, we go behind the scenes with the teams who are working on turning that vision into reality.

Electric TrucksIVECO and FPT Industrial, the commercial vehicle and powertrain brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), began their collaboration with Nikola at the end of 2019 with the aim of developing and deploying zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, powered by both battery and hydrogen fuel-cell, in North America and Europe. By leveraging the partners’ respective expertise and technological know-how, the project has very quickly moved from the drawing board to the trial stages with the prototypes already built.

The film follows the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) prototype on its journey beginning at the IVECO manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, the production hub for European Manufacturing Joint Venture between CNH Industrial and Nikola. On arrival by ship in Baltimore, the truck is transported across the U.S. turning heads and garnering admiring comments along the way for its original and innovative design finally arriving at the Nikola headquarters prior to continuing on to proving grounds in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here the validation and commissioning testing begins, and the truck is put through its paces in a series of increasingly demanding trials designed to test powertrain performance and durability. The film contains an in-depth interview with Pablo Cebrian Robles, VP of Engineering, Heavy and Medium Trucks for IVECO, with additional comments from the Nikola team, as they receive the prototype for the first time on U.S. soil.

Tags
,

Related Article

Lightfoot

Leading home furniture retailer eradicates da...

Jun 18, 2021No Comments

The Furniture Market, one of the largest oak, French and modern furniture retailers in the UK, has succeeded in cutting fleet insurance claims by half, as well as

Ducato

New Ducato launched with ad...

Fiat has launched its new Ducato with a new

Jun 18, 2021
self-driving van

Hermes launches early stage...

Hermes, a major consumer delivery specialist, has become the

Jun 18, 2021
PHEV

New PHEVs to help Highways ...

Highways England is super-charging its drive to cut carbon

Jun 17, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021119,310 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201933,486 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,210 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,302 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,670 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing