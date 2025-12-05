Headline News

Toyota to expand EV charging ecosystem across the UK

Toyota to expand EV charging ecosystem across the UK

Friday, December 5, 2025 - 10:14
Toyota Motor Europe (TME) is accelerating its electrification strategy with the rollout of a new intelligent EV charging ecosystem across several European markets, including the UK.

The initiative aims to give plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicle drivers a seamless, customer-focused charging experience that reduces costs, supports grid stability and maximises access to renewable energy.

From 2026, the UK will see the introduction of Demand Side Response (DSR) services through a new collaboration with British Gas, while TME will also partner with The Mobility House Energy in Germany.

These DSR solutions will deliver lower energy bills by automatically shifting charging to off-peak periods when electricity is cheapest. Drivers will benefit from intelligent scheduling, remote control via mobile apps and the ability to charge when green energy is most readily available.

Customers participating in grid-balancing programmes will also receive incentives and rewards, further supporting the transition to cleaner mobility.

TME plans to extend its energy partnerships to more countries and introduce advanced innovations such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. This will allow EVs to feed energy back into the grid when required, transforming vehicles into mobile energy assets and creating new value streams for drivers.

Leon Van Der Merwe, VP Circular Economy and Energy Business at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “This initiative is a milestone in Toyota’s broader electrification strategy and supports its ambition to contribute to a more sustainable society.

“By enabling smart, flexible, and green charging, Toyota is helping to shape a future where mobility and energy work hand in hand for the benefit of customers, communities, and the planet.”

