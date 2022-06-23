New 350kW-capable Electric Super Hubs at Moto Severn View and Heston

Sustainable energy company GRIDSERVE and Moto, the UK’s largest motorway services operator are bringing six new high power chargers to Moto Severn View and 11 to Moto Heston as part of their ongoing nationwide effort to improve access to charging facilities and reduce range anxiety for EV motorists.
This year alone, Moto and GRIDSERVE have already added 53 high power chargers across six new Electric Super Hubs in historically underserved areas of the UK, including Swansea, Exeter, Thurrock and Burton-in-Kendal. Initially, six chargers have been launched at Severn View and 11 chargers at Heston, with capacity to expand when future demand requires. Supplied by renewable, net zero carbon energy, the 350kW-capable high power chargers can deliver up to 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes.
All the new chargers will be online from today and aim to provide EV motorists setting off on summer holidays to South Wales and the South West, or those day tripping in London, with the reassurance that their charging options have been significantly expanded. Investment in new charging options for the South West and London commuters comes as part of GRIDSERVE and Moto’s sustained efforts to realise their ambition to reduce charging anxiety for UK motorists and make the switch to electric fairer and easier.
All GRIDSERVE Electric Super Hubs at Moto locations have been designed to feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accept contactless payments and provide at least one extra-wide accessible charging bay for every six EV charging spaces. With real-time status updates shared with a myriad of the most popular EV charging maps, including Zap-Map, drivers can have complete confidence in the rapidly expanding network, knowing the availability of chargers before arriving on site.
In the past five years, access to charging points has substantially increased by 335% since 2016, with the UK tally currently standing at nearly 31,000 public charging devices[1]. Such figures do not tell the whole story, however. On the UK’s motorway network, where drivers are more likely to be traveling longer haul and require quicker and more convenient high-powered charging, access to reliable charging points is particularly important.
Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: “GRIDSERVE is continuing its multimillion-pound investment in the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway charging network with the launch of its fifth and sixth Electric Super Hubs delivered so far this year. We’re building a robust, dependable, nationwide charging network so that anyone, anywhere, can feel confident about driving any type of electric vehicle and have a great charging experience.
“GRIDSERVE is continuing to deliver on its mission to move the needle on climate change by providing the EV charging infrastructure required to help drivers make the switch from fossil fuels to electric in the swiftest possible time frames. We are committed to ensuring all corners of the UK can benefit from the EV revolution, and these latest sites, along with our Swansea Electric Super Hub mean that EV drivers can now exclusively rely on GRIDSERVE Electric Super Hubs to power them from London to Pembrokeshire or Pembrokeshire to London along the M4.”
Moto Chief Executive, Ken McMeikan said: “As the largest UK Motorway Services Operator, Moto is setting out to transform the EV charging experience for motorists on motorways with the roll-out of Ultra-Rapid Charging Hubs at all of our sites over the coming 12 months. Alongside our partners at GRIDSERVE, this roll-out is allowing us to bring significant upgrades in power and charging facilities at our sites. We are absolutely delighted with our two newest EV ultra-rapid hubs at Severn View on the M4 and Heston on the M1 and hope that EV drivers will love them.”
Currently there are new High Power GRIDSERVE Electric Super Hubs located at the following Moto service areas:
- Moto Rugby (12 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Swansea (6 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Exeter (12 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Burton in Kendal (6 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Thurrock (12 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Severn View (6 350kW-capable chargers)
- Moto Heston (11 350kW-capable chargers)
In addition to Moto Severn View’s newly launched high-powered electric vehicle charging hub, the site will retain its 60kW Medium Power GRIDSERVE charger, as well as two untethered up to 22kW AC chargers.
[1] Zap Map, correct as of 01/06/2022: https://www.zap-map.com/statistics/#points