Headline News

Advanced Driver Training

Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

Government funds HGV driver training programme for veterans

Thursday, June 23, 2022 - 07:29
No Comments
2,808 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver CPC, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, Government Policy, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Government will provide £100,000 in funding to get more veterans in HGV driving roles, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay has announced today. The new announcement is on top of the £25m of Government funding being distributed through the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust to charities to offer support to veterans across the United Kingdom.

The grant has been provided to the charity Veterans into Logistics, which provides bespoke training for former military personnel who wish to pursue careers in HGV driving. The government-funded programme comes after the Ministry of Defence provided 350 HGV training places through the Career Transition Partnership scheme in November.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “Veterans gain great skills and experience while in the military and we want to ensure that those skills are fully utilised when they move into civilian work.”

“With £100k in government support, Veterans in Logistics will be able to step up their already successful HGV training.

“This helps both veterans with more career opportunities and continues to grow the recruitment pipeline in the HGV sector.”

The £100,000 of funding from the Officer for Veterans’ Affairs will enable the charity to significantly uplift its annual training throughput, increasing the number of staff and trebling the training available. The charity has already delivered training for more than 300 veterans, supporting them into employment.

Steve Barclay meets with veteran who now works as ASDA HGV driver and Darren Wright, Director of Veterans into Logistics

Steve Barclay meets with veteran who now works as ASDA HGV driver and Darren Wright, Director of Veterans into Logistics

Director of Veterans into Logistics Darren Wright said: “Having the support of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster really does mean a lot to us at Veterans into Logistics and the veteran community. We have managed to change so many lives over the past two years, whilst contributing to the HGV driver shortage by working with some great forward-leaning companies who champion our veterans/service leavers, however, we know we can do so much more with Government support to enhance our mission moving forward.

“Ex-military personnel have a set of skills that the companies we work with look for in employees, they have had morals and standards drilled into them throughout their career and will keep these as a veteran, they are a dedicated, loyal breed of individual. We are grateful for the assistance received so far from the Cabinet Officer, this has enabled us to broaden our team to achieve our mission of supporting even more Veterans into new careers within the Logistics sector. Veterans into Logistics look forward to working in partnership with the government.”

The grant forms part of the OVA’s aim to enable veterans to make the most of their skills and gain employment in civilian life, in particular to facilitate the training and employment of military veterans as HGV drivers given national shortages.

Veterans into Logistics are also developing a programme with Muller Dairies to support veterans who have previously been in prison, to find work in Muller’s distribution warehouses, further helping their rehabilitation. The plans will also allow the veterans to in parallel be trained as HGV drivers.

While on the visit, the minister met with veterans who had been hired after completing their HGV training with Veterans into Logistics. The minister also spoke with representatives from XPO, ASDA and Muller Milk & Ingredients, who have hired veterans directly after their training from Veterans into Logistics.

The government is focusing on supporting veterans into careers that maximise the skills they have gained while serving in the armed forces. This has included rolling out the ‘Great Place to Work for Veterans’ scheme across all central government departments, which was announced this week, and through the fast-track ‘Advance into Justice’ scheme for them to access prison officer roles.

Before travelling to Veterans into Logistics, Mr Barclay visited the Military Veterans Service in Bury, which provides NHS mental health and wellbeing support, known as Op Courage. The minister met with clinicians and nurses who work at the trust.

Steve Eden, who works for ASDA after gaining his C+E qualification said: “I am ex-military having served in the Queens Lancashire Regiment and I would like to take this opportunity to share my story so that other veterans read it and know there is support if you reach out for it.

“For the past few years, I have been suffering from depression which led to me losing my self-esteem resulting in being unemployed for a long period of time. It was when I was at my lowest point that I went to Wigan Armed Forces HQ to speak to a fellow veteran for support, it was during our conversation about how I could get my self-esteem back that I explained I always wanted to be an HGV Class 1 driver like my brother.

“He informed me of Veterans into Logistics, an organisation based in Manchester that supports ex-military to gain their HGV licence and back into employment. I contacted Veterans into Logistics and spoke with Darren Wright, also a fellow veteran himself. Darren invited me down to their office to meet himself and the team where we discussed what needed to be done to obtain my HGV licence. Not only have I passed my HGV Class 1 driving test with Veterans into Logistics, but they also arranged a job interview with Asda where I was offered full-time employment.”

Tags
,

Related Article

New Generation DAF XD

New Generation DAF XD will be unveiled at IAA...

Jun 24, 2022No Comments

The future of distribution and vocational transportation has arrived with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD. This completely new truck series sets new standards in

68 per cent of SMEs conside...

More than two thirds (68 per cent) of SMEs

Jun 24, 2022
Goodyear construction vehicle tyres

Goodyear launches GP-3E for...

Goodyear has introduced GP-3E, a tyre designed for wheel

Jun 24, 2022
AC Switch

A heatwave driving hack eve...

With the soaring heat and rail strikes in full

Jun 23, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Tailgating highlighted as bigg...

    Being followed too closely by

    Jun 15, 20223,372 Views
    AC Switch

    A heatwave driving hack everyo...

    With the soaring heat and

    Jun 23, 20223,102 Views

    Government considers basing ne...

    The Government has published proposals

    Jun 22, 20222,970 Views

    Generation Logistics aims to p...

    The DfT has got behind

    Jun 17, 20222,970 Views
    Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

    Government funds HGV driver tr...

    The Government will provide £100,000

    Jun 23, 20222,808 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021245,484 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,522 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,890 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202236,924 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202132,532 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing