Headline News

Artificial Intelligence

Use of AI is the future of ensuring driver safety says Centrad

Thursday, June 23, 2022 - 07:42
No Comments
1,692 Views
Artificial Intelligence, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Over the past two decades artificial intelligence has been playing an integral role in paving the way to transforming industries in both a positive and progressive way.

This seismic change is particularly being felt in the transportation industry, which at present is utilising all the advantages that AI has to offer in order to not only increase vehicle efficiency, but to enhance the safety of drivers within the sector along with general road users.

According to leading telematics and vehicle CCTV suppliers Centrad, who are currently in the advanced stages of developing a range of AI camera products, the increased use of artificial intelligence within the transport and logistics industry will pave the way to vastly reducing accidents whilst out on the road – especially with regards to incidents caused by a lack of driver alertness.

Worldwide, it is estimated that between 10 to 20 per cent of all road accidents are directly related to fatigue. Further statistics from the European Commission also suggest that between 10 to 30 per cent of accidents are caused by distracted drivers – with common distractions ranging from mobile phone use to eating and drinking when behind the wheel.

Detecting mobile phome use

Detecting mobile phome use

However, through its deep learning capabilities and succinct levels of accuracy, AI when aligned with integrated CCTV vehicle systems will, according to Geoff Cross, Managing Director of Centrad, enhance driver performance on the road by providing drivers with a predictive foresight of potential dangers as well as to maintain their alertness whilst on the road.

Geoff Cross commented: “Over the coming years there will certainly be a shift in the marketplace with regards to vehicle CCTV camera products on offer. Although the vehicle CCTV cameras will still play a significant role in providing real-time incident detection and deterrence, the use of AI with such products will greatly enhance their ability to proactively prevent accidents from occurring.

“This is particularly prevalent with driver facing AI cameras, which are able to detect high-risk behaviours and alert both the driver and the fleet manager in the event of fatigue or distraction events.

“With between 94 to 96 per cent of accidents caused by human error the addition of AI technology will substantially decrease accident rates in the UK as it will enable drivers to take corrective action if they are distracted or driving dangerously. By using event data this can change driver behaviour immediately and to identify ‘at risk’ drivers to management.

Detecting smoke in the cab

Detecting smoke in the cab

“Through being enhanced with AI, such products can therefore be used to effectively flag up incidents before they occur by detecting behaviours and facial cues, rather simply just reacting to accidents which is an issue with standard systems. The preventative element that AI offers is a vital component for ensuring driver safety as by using event data, this will help change driver behaviour immediately and to identify ‘at risk’ drivers to management.

“As a former fleet operator I have seen first-hand how easily negative behaviours such as becoming distracted or drowsiness can have on a driver’s ability to sufficiently operate a vehicle. However, with the next level of vehicle safety technology available we have the power to prevent accidents and risky driving with not only will have a positive impact on the bottom line for fleet operators, but more importantly will vastly improve the safety of their drivers and other road users.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

New Generation DAF XD

New Generation DAF XD will be unveiled at IAA...

Jun 24, 2022No Comments

The future of distribution and vocational transportation has arrived with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD. This completely new truck series sets new standards in

68 per cent of SMEs conside...

More than two thirds (68 per cent) of SMEs

Jun 24, 2022
Goodyear construction vehicle tyres

Goodyear launches GP-3E for...

Goodyear has introduced GP-3E, a tyre designed for wheel

Jun 24, 2022
AC Switch

A heatwave driving hack eve...

With the soaring heat and rail strikes in full

Jun 23, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Tailgating highlighted as bigg...

    Being followed too closely by

    Jun 15, 20223,372 Views
    AC Switch

    A heatwave driving hack everyo...

    With the soaring heat and

    Jun 23, 20223,102 Views

    Generation Logistics aims to p...

    The DfT has got behind

    Jun 17, 20222,970 Views

    Government considers basing ne...

    The Government has published proposals

    Jun 22, 20222,970 Views
    Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

    Government funds HGV driver tr...

    The Government will provide £100,000

    Jun 23, 20222,802 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021245,484 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,522 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,890 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202236,924 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202132,532 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing