Government cuts EV charging red tape on charge point installation

The UK Government has announced sweeping reforms to accelerate the installation of public electric vehicle (EV) charge points, slashing costs and reducing delays for businesses from today (Friday 10 April).
Under the changes, installation costs for public charge points could fall dramatically—from as much as £1,000 to as little as £45—while waiting times for approvals are expected to drop from several months to just a few days. The move is designed to speed up the expansion of EV infrastructure across England and support the growing transition to electric mobility.
The reforms are enabled by the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 alongside updates to the Traffic Management Permit Scheme Regulations 2007. Together, these changes remove the need for lengthy section 50 licence applications, allowing operators instead to apply through a faster and more cost-effective street works permit system.
Applications will now be processed via Street Manager, a digital service already used by highway authorities and utility companies across England. This streamlined process is expected to significantly reduce administrative burdens for charge point operators.
The Government believes the reforms will encourage further investment in EV infrastructure at a time when demand is rising. Recent data from Auto Trader shows that interest in new and used electric vehicles has increased by 28% and 15% respectively since late February, reflecting growing consumer appetite amid fluctuating fuel prices.
Alongside regulatory changes, the Government continues to invest heavily in EV infrastructure. More than 118,000 public charge points are already available across the UK—nearly double the number of traditional fuel pumps—and a further £600 million has been committed to roll out hundreds of thousands more.
Electric vehicle adoption is also accelerating, with one in four new cars sold now electric and over 1.7 million EVs currently on UK roads. Backed by £7.5 billion in government funding, the transition to electric transport is becoming increasingly accessible for both businesses and consumers.
Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “Businesses are at the heart of the EV revolution, and we’re backing them every step of the way. These changes slash the cost of permits for businesses, lowering installation fees for public chargers from £1,000 to as little as £45, and cutting wait times from several months to just days.
“We’re investing over £600 million to roll out hundreds of thousands more charge points, building on 118,000 already in place, and cutting the upfront cost for families of going electric with savings of up to £3,750 off a new EV. With global fuel price fluctuations, making the switch has never made more sense.”
Industry bodies have welcomed the move, while calling for further action to support long-term investment. ChargeUK has been a strong advocate for reducing administrative barriers.
Jarrod Birch, head of policy and public affairs at ChargeUK, said: “Streamlining the process for charge point operators to apply for street works is a very positive move – ChargeUK has been calling since its inception for government to cut this red tape. It will help to speed up the deployment of the hundred thousand on-street local charge points we are expecting to install in the next two to three years.
“However there remains a lot more for government to do if it wants to fully back the businesses at the heart of the EV revolution. Addressing the full cost burden for charge point operators, which is largely driven by energy and standing charges, is critical.
“Tackling surging standing charges, equalising VAT with home charging and committing to stable policy through a robust ZEV mandate are the highest priorities for the charging industry to invest even more quickly in infrastructure.”
The reforms mark a significant step in removing barriers to EV infrastructure deployment, but industry leaders stress that continued collaboration between government and businesses will be essential to maintain momentum and deliver a comprehensive, future-ready charging network.