Mental health: good work life balance when on the road

Finding a balance between your work and personal life can be challenging for everyone. This challenge can become even more heightened when a large part of your job is being out on the road. You might find yourself working long hours and potentially being away from your family days at a time.
If you aren’t careful this distance and time apart can bring about unnecessary stresses. The great news is that there are ways to build up and maintain a good balance of work and life when you are on the road.
Here are some pointers on how you can achieve this.
Make Your Schedule Known
If you are going to be away from home, it is important that you speak with your family and ensure that they are aware of your schedule.
Not only does it help for everyone to feel as though their input and opinions matter, but it also allows you to collectively come up with a plan that works for everyone. You will never have a good personal-work life balance if you come home to chaos, due to your work.
Clearly discuss and plan how you will be able to maintain contact and emotional support with your family. The same way they will look forward to you returning home, they will also look forward to your planned conversations and communication.
Use Technology to Stay in Touch
It can be hard for both yourself and your family when you are apart. You might find yourself pining for family connections and missing out of cherished family moments. This can be especially true if you have children at home. However, you will be able to connect with those at home. Using video calls will allow you to build on the connections by physically being able to see each other. Although not there in person you will be able to participate in family activities such as reading bedtime stories to the children, eating dinner at the same time as your spouse or partner and enjoying conversation together on virtual date nights.
Take Things That Remind You of Home On The Road
When you are adding touches to your car, cab or van for your time on the road, make sure you are adding personal items that will keep you connected to your personal life when you physically aren’t there.
When you are driving for days at a time, you might find it lonely and that your balance of work and personal life has ebbed more heavily towards the work side. However, by having these personal touches to hand and making pro-active and conscious effort to maintain regular contact, engage and participate with family life you will find the balance starting to level out. Nothing will stop you missing your loved one, but these tips will help you still remain actively involved on a regular basis.