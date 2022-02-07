DVSA issues number plate concealment update

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is advising haulage operators that it is aware of a minority of operators who are deliberately attempting to conceal their number plates from identification.
To better protect people from unsafe drivers and vehicles, the DVSA is changing how it enforces deliberate number plate tampering from 1 February 2022.
In instances where the DVSA believes there has been an attempt to conceal a vehicle number plate, it will now:
- issue an S mark prohibition
- issue either an immediate or delayed prohibition and a £100 fixed penalty notice
- submit a report to the Courts or Traffic Commissioners
- retain fraudulent number plates as evidence for any future investigation