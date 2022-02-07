VodaFone
Headline News

Clean Air Zone

Busy Manchester Road

Manchester clean air zone plan delayed until July

Monday, February 7, 2022 - 07:14
No Comments
1,518 Views
Clean Air Zone, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Manchester’s clean air zone (CAZ) plans have been put on hold after businesses said they would struggle to invest in cleaner vehicles.

CAZ sign in Wigan

CAZ sign in Wigan

In a statement from the department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra), it recognised there had been “a number of challenges” for Greater Manchester, including the impact of Covid-19 on supply chains and the cost and availability of second-hand vehicles.

The CAZ was due to be launched on 30 May, with an ambition to bring down nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels on local roads to within legal limits.

It will now be delayed until July.

Defra said: “According to evidence provided by Greater Manchester, these impacts will make it harder for people to upgrade to cleaner vehicles, meaning the clean air zone is unlikely to deliver compliance with legal limits by the original date of 2024.

“This has led the mayor of Greater Manchester to request more time to achieve NO2 compliance and enable Greater Manchester local authorities to review their NO2 plan.

“The government has carefully considered the mayor’s proposal and following meetings last week and further discussions today, the environment secretary has agreed to allow a short delay to the implementation of the clean air zone.”

Earlier this week, prime minister Boris Johnson described the CAZ plans as “completely unworkable”.

He said: “I know from my own experience how vital it is when you’re trying to clean up air in a great city that you do not unjustly penalise business and small business.”

Third of commercial vehicles could be at risk of CAZ charges

Source: MotorTransport

Tags
, , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Stagecoach apprentices

Stagecoach marks National Apprenticeship Week...

Feb 07, 2022No Comments

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, is marking National Apprentice Week 2022 which runs this week (7 to 11 February) by reaching the milestone of

New Vans

Electric van uptake grew in...

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market fell

Feb 07, 2022
LOC8

Work begins at £47m LOC8 L...

A ground breaking event has taken place today to

Feb 07, 2022
Larne Ferry Port

Northern Ireland border rul...

Confusion continued to reign at Northern Ireland’s ports on

Feb 07, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021235,476 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,434 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202160,264 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,064 Views
    Truck Drivers

    Young people won’t drive...

    The UK is facing a

    Feb 09, 202133,060 Views
    Hot Topics
    Van driver with sat nav

    Almost half of van drivers ris...

    Almost half of van drivers

    Feb 01, 20225,196 Views
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 20223,486 Views
    Osprey Charging points

    Major retail partnership opens...

    Osprey Charging, one of the

    Feb 03, 20223,228 Views
    Circular path in a forest

    Supply chain must drive move t...

    A DHL report on circular

    Jan 31, 20223,030 Views
    M20 Operation Brock

    Relocation of Operation Brock ...

    The barrier, which can be

    Jan 31, 20222,838 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing